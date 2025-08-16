Golf analyst reveals what Keegan Bradley must do if he wants to be playing captain at the Ryder Cup 2025

Keegan Bradley remains in contention for a playing-captain role at the 2025 Ryder Cup, but analysts say he must continue his strong form on the PGA Tour to secure it. Now, the Fore Play podcast host, Sam Riggs Bozoian, pointed out a few things that Keegan must do to seal his captaincy at the Ryder Cup.

Fore Play podcast recently shared a video of Riggs in an X post on August 16. The golf analyst can be heard saying:

"If Keegan weren't captain, whoever is captain would be picking Keegan. But I think since Keegan is the captain, he's going to need to show more out of himself. If he still hovers around and doesn't play that sharp these next couple of weeks, I don't think it's going to be enough for him to pick himself. Which is almost a little bit unfortunate, because at the end of the day, if they as a group, believe Keegan is one of the best 12 put out there against Europe, than he absolutely should be on the team."

Fore Play @ForePlayPod Keegan is currently 10th in the Ryder Cup standings… do you think he’ll pick himself for the team?

Keegan Bradley currently sits 10th on the US Ryder Cup player standings. Bradley has played 19 events this season, winning once, finishing in the top 10 five times, and in the top 25 nine times, while missing the cut twice. His notable performances include a win at the Travelers Championship, a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and a T8 at the PGA Championship.

To strengthen his case for the playing-captain role, Bradley needs consistent finishes in the remaining FedEx Cup Playoffs events, including the BMW Championship, his 20th start of the season. Keegan Bradley is two rounds down at the BMW Championship and set to begin his third round. Ahead of this event, Bradley showed uncertainty about his role at the Ryder Cup.

“I have to look at myself just like any other player”: Keegan Bradley on his Ryder Cup role

Keegan Bradley entered the 2025 BMW Championship as the defending champion. He shot a first round 72, followed by a second round 70. Ahead of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley GC, Keegan Bradley told Golf Magic,

"We’re ready for this if it happens, but I’m not sure it’s going to. I can truly sit here right now and say I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have to look at myself just like any other player trying to make the team. I’m 10th in points right now, and that’s not six."

With that, here's a look at Keegan Bradley's hole-by-hole second-round performance

Round 2:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 6

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Total: 70

