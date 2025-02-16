Golf Broadcaster reacts to Scottie Scheffler's lip-out short putt at Genesis Invitational

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler endured a frustrating moment during the third round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, sparking reactions from fans and commentators alike. On the par-5 6th hole, the reigning Masters champion lined up a short putt, only to see it lip out, resulting in a bogey.

The clip of the missed opportunity was shared by PGA TOUR via their official Instagram handle on Saturday, with the caption:

"Even the best"

The moment highlighted the unpredictable nature of golf, even for one of the sport's most consistent performers.

Scheffler's performance in the tournament has seen its ups and downs. After a strong start, he encountered difficulties in the third round. Following a birdie on the 5th hole that tied him for the lead, the mishap on the 6th set off a series of challenges.

He recorded additional bogeys on the 9th and a double bogey on the 14th, culminating in a 4-over 76 for the day. This score marked his highest in nearly three years and placed him five shots behind the leader, Patrick Rodgers heading into the final round.

Despite the setback, Scheffler remains within striking distance. Tied for 8th place alongside notable players like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, he is poised to make a comeback in the final round.

The Genesis Invitational relocated to Torrey Pines due to recent wildfires affecting Riviera Country Club, offering a $20 million prize fund, with $4 million awarded to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler looking to improve on last year's performance at Torrey Pines

Scottie Scheffler entered into the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines on the back of a strong 2024 season, winning multiple times on the PGA Tour. However, the Genesis Invitational proved to be a tough test for the American.

In 2024, Scheffler finished tied for 10th at Riviera Country Club, where the tournament was traditionally held. He struggled on the greens, ranking outside the top 50 in putting for the week.

Despite hitting fairways and greens consistently, his inability to convert birdie opportunities kept him from contending for the title.

The numbers, however, suggest he can turn things around in 2025. Scheffler has been one of the best ball-strikers in golf over the last two years, leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee to green. His accuracy and ability to handle difficult courses make him a strong contender at Torrey Pines, which has a reputation for favoring elite ball-strikers.

The switch from Riviera to Torrey Pines due to wildfires could also work in Scheffler’s favor. Torrey Pines plays favor and rewards consistent play from tee to green, which is one of Scheffler’s strengths.

If he can improve his putting this week, he has a strong chance of winning his first Genesis Invitational title ahead of current leader Patrick Rodgers.

