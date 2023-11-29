Golf Channel is here for the Tiger Woods return, as the prominent golf network is expected to expand their coverage of the Hero World Challenge to fit more of the legendary golfer's return to action. Instead of their normal coverage of the event, they will be adding an extra hour to their broadcast and will highlight Woods by posting live look-ins at his performance.

"Golf Channel and Peacock are expanding coverage at the Hero World Challenge this week. Coverage will now begin at 12:30pm ET tomorrow and Friday rather than the previously scheduled 1:30-4:30 window. Golf Channel will also have live look-ins. Tiger is off at 11:52am tomorrow."

Woods will tee off at 11:52 am ET, and the Golf Channel coverage of the event will begin shortly thereafter. This is usually a pretty big event with a deep field, so coverage is expected. However, the fact that it's Woods' return to the PGA Tour after surgery makes it even more worthy of the said coverage.

The 15-time Major winner has been absent from the course since The Masters in April, when he had to withdraw from injury after making a record-setting cut. He then underwent ankle surgery and is finally able to get back on the green.

Tiger Woods' return to get a lot of attention from everyone

With Golf Channel officially expanding their coverage of Tiger Woods' triumphant return, it is expected that a lot more eyes will be on the Hero World Challenge than it might otherwise get.

It features Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and other stars, but Woods' return is going to get everyone watching. If he does well, those eyes will remain on the Golf Channel all weekend long.

Per CBS Sports, these golfers have the following odds of winning:

Viktor Hovland +400

Scottie Scheffler +450

Collin Morikawa +800

Max Homa +800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brian Harman +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Keegan Bradley +3500

Jason Day +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Lucas Glover +5500

Tiger Woods +8000

It would be a surprise to see Woods do well, but the fact that he's back golfing again is a win in itself. He has commited to appearing monthly on the PGA Tour next year, and this marks the start of that return to prominence.

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods this weekend

He specifically mentioned the PLAYERS Championship and the Genesis Invitational, so he has plans to make a major comeback to the sport. That all begins this weekend, and Golf Channel knows it might not have the chance to cover something like this again.