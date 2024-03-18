“Golf is a cruel game” “Karma for cheating last week” – Fans react to Wyndham Clark’s $4,500,000 worth ‘brutal’ lip-out on the 72nd hole

Wyndham Clark finished as a joint runner-up at the Players Championship after shooting 3-under 69 in the final round. However, he could have had a chance to challenge Scottie Scheffler in the playoff if luck had been on his side on the final hole of the day.

On Sunday, March 17th, Wyndham Clark was 19-under for the event with just one hole to go. A birdie on the 18th would have ensured a playoff finish at TPC Sawgrass. As he made a 16-foot birdie putt, it appeared that the ball would smoothly go in, but fate had different plans. The ball lipped out of the hole after turning 180 degrees, costing him a shot at the $4,500,000 paycheck.

Everyone present at TPC Sawgrass couldn't believe what had just happened. Even the commentators were stunned by how the ball didn't drop in. Clark was visibly heartbroken as he put his hat on his head in disbelief.

Fans online extended their sympathy to Clark, with many calling golf a cruel sport. Further, some users also reminded him of controversial cheating allegations at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, stating it was karma. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"golf is a cruel game"

"Karma for cheating last week."

"That was brutal wow"

"Besides having a lot of speed it also appeared to be breaking to the left as it got to the hole ----tough break but it looks like the pace combined with the ball moving to the outer edge of the cup caused it to pick up enough centrifical force to keep it from falling."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

How has Wyndham Clark performed this PGA Tour season so far?

Wyndham Clark lifts the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024

Wyndham Clark is in some form this PGA Tour season. He started with a T29 and T39 finish at the Sentry 2024 and American Express respectively, but went on to claim the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Besides, he has also registered back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. The only cut he missed this season was at the Genesis Invitational.

Clark has won three titles in his career so far, and all three wins have come in the last ten months. Last year, he won the Wells Fargo Championship as well as the US Open.

Here's a look at Clark's performance in the PGA Tour 2024 season:

The Sentry: T29

The American Express: T39

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1

Wm Phoenix Open: T41

The Genesis Invitational: Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard: 2

The Players Championship: T2