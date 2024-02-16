Golf fans misinterpret Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland's innocent equipment inspection at Riviera

Tiger Woods' comeback at the Genesis Invitational has made him the topic of conversation over the last few weeks. However, he has also been in the middle of quite a large debate involving Gary Woodland and Justin Thomas' golf bag.

Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods were both seen looking into Justin Thomas' bag while he was taking a shot on the green at the Riviera Golf Course. According to photos clicked by CBS's Kyle Porter, it appeared that Tiger Woods gestured to Gary Woodland or the media that Thomas used the three-iron for that particular shot.

Expand Tweet

The gesture by Woods was clear enough to catch the eye of the audience as well as fans online. This sparked a massive debate on social media on whether the gesture was an innocent one or not.

Here are a few reactions from fans online:

"Woodland never knows what club to use"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods' interaction at The Genesis Invitational explained as innocent by fans, caddies

Many fans cited golf rules, which state (according to Golf Monthly):

During a round, a player must not:

Give advice to anyone in the competition who is playing on the course,

Ask anyone for advice, other than the player’s caddie, or

Touch another player's equipment to learn information that would be advice if given by or asked of the other player (such as touching the other player's clubs or bag to see what club is being used).

It is quite unsure as to who Tiger Woods was pointing the sign at, which was also one of the major reasons that sparked a debate. However, it would seem that Woods is pointing the sign at the spotter, the commentators and the cameraman, which is an acceptable sign in the world of golf.

One fan, who is also a caddie, explained:

"You can look all day, you can't touch or move anything like the towel to see. If Tiger is telling another player what he hit, penalty. My guess is Tiger is flashing a tv guy the club being hit. Since Woodland isnt looking at him. I was a caddie on tour for 30 years. Happens."

Expand Tweet

Fans supported the gesture made by Woods, saying it was not uncommon to do these days in the world of golf.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the first round of the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods currently sits in T49 at his 2024 season debut tournament.