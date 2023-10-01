Golf fans welcome Rory McIlroy and others with The Cranberries’ inspired chant for the Irish golfer

Ryder Cup fans showcased their creativity by welcoming Rory McIlroy with a unique chant inspired by The Cranberries' iconic song "Zombie." It happened on a lively Sunday morning (October 1) at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Fans gathered at the first tee and altered the lyrics of The Cranberries' 1994 hit to create an original and humorous chant. Instead of the familiar song, the crowd chanted "Rory, Rory, Rory" in perfect harmony.

The jovial atmosphere on the first tee was particularly noteworthy given the recent incident involving McIlroy. McIlroy seemed angry and annoyed during Saturday's heated exchange with Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, on the 18th green.

His teammate, Shane Lowry, had to intervene to diffuse the situation. LaCava reportedly reached out to McIlroy on Sunday morning to extend an apology and arranged a face-to-face meeting to resolve their differences.

However, it seems that the European fans simply chose to focus on supporting their beloved golfer. The playful rendition of "Rory, Rory, Rory" sung to the tune of "Zombie" created a jovial atmosphere.

Rory McIlroy's career-best performance helps Europe secure the Ryder Cup 2023 title

Europe's Rory McIlroy lifts the Ryder Cup after Europe won the trophy defeating the United States at the Marco Simone Golf Club (Image via AP Photo)

Rory McIlroy, nearly teary-eyed but with joy, delivered a career-best performance, securing victory in four matches during the Ryder Cup. His performance played a pivotal role in Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup victory in Rome.

McIlroy's remarkable journey at the 44th Ryder Cup reached a historic pinnacle as he secured a resounding singles victory over Sam Burns. This victory marked a milestone in his illustrious career, as he clinched victory in four matches during the tournament, a remarkable first for the Northern Irish golfer.

The final score, 16.5 to 11.5, marked an emphatic victory for Team Europe, with McIlroy's outstanding contribution being a highlight.