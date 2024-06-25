Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz survives playoff to qualify for 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after downing three beers

Nick Bienz, a Golf Galaxy employee, qualified for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Monday, June 24. He claimed his PGA Tour debut after surviving the marathon eight-hole playoff in the Monday qualifier, all while being three beers down.

Bienz works at Golf Galaxy in Indianapolis as a teaching professional. He was at the Orchards in hopes of securing one of the four spots available at the Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Bienz carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle. He tied with Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Brandon Berry, and Beau Breault and headed for a five-for-four playoff.

Before the marathon playoff, Bienz was feeling nervous, so he decided to drink three beers one after another to settle his nerves. He shared this detail with Ryan French of Monday Q Info later. Fortunately, it helped him secure a spot in the 156-player field event for the week.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Giantsopoulos, Berry, and Berry were the other three to book their berth for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

What is the final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after Monday's Qualifier?

Here's the final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Erik

Berger, Daniel

Berry, Brandon

Bhatia, Akshay

Bienz, Nick

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Campillo, Jorge

Campos, Rafael

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dougherty, Kevin

Dufner, Jason

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Furr, Wilson

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Giantsopoulos, Angelo

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Guise, Danny

Gutschewski, Scott

Hadley, Chesson

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Højgaard, Nicolai

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Ben

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

MacIntyre, Robert

Mack III, Willie

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Kyle

McCormick, Ryan

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereda, Raul

Phillips, Chandler

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Russell, Miles

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shelton, Robby

Shipley, Neal

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Teater, Josh

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom

Wilkinson, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will