Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz survives playoff to qualify for 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after downing three beers

Nick Bienz, a Golf Galaxy employee, qualified for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Monday, June 24. He claimed his PGA Tour debut after surviving the marathon eight-hole playoff in the Monday qualifier, all while being three beers down.
Bienz works at Golf Galaxy in Indianapolis as a teaching professional. He was at the Orchards in hopes of securing one of the four spots available at the Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Bienz carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle. He tied with Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Brandon Berry, and Beau Breault and headed for a five-for-four playoff.
Before the marathon playoff, Bienz was feeling nervous, so he decided to drink three beers one after another to settle his nerves. He shared this detail with Ryan French of Monday Q Info later. Fortunately, it helped him secure a spot in the 156-player field event for the week.
Giantsopoulos, Berry, and Berry were the other three to book their berth for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
What is the final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after Monday's Qualifier?
Here's the final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Erik
- Berger, Daniel
- Berry, Brandon
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bienz, Nick
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Campillo, Jorge
- Campos, Rafael
- Cauley, Bud
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Parker
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dougherty, Kevin
- Dufner, Jason
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Endycott, Harrison
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Furr, Wilson
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Giantsopoulos, Angelo
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Guise, Danny
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Mack III, Willie
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Kyle
- McCormick, Ryan
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Pereda, Raul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Russell, Miles
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Shelton, Robby
- Shipley, Neal
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Springer, Hayden
- Stevens, Sam
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Teater, Josh
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Whaley, Vince
- Whitney, Tom
- Wilkinson, Tim
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
- Zalatoris, Will