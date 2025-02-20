Golf icon John Daly jokes about how his Good Boy Vodka affects people's golf game: "Just hits different"

John Daly has revealed a humorous aspect behind his golf swing skills. In an Instagram post shared on February 20, he collaborated with PGA Memes on a post that joked that by drinking his Good Boy Vodka, people can swing a golf ball like the legendary golfer.

The image features an image of a Good Boy Vodka can along with text that reads:

"Good Boy Vodka just hits different."

The post was captioned:

"Grip it & rip it 🚀@goodboyvodka"

On top of that, Good Boy Vodka also commented the same under the post, writing:

"Grip it and sip it🔥🏌️‍♀️"

In addition, in a recent YouTube collaboration, Daly jokingly shared his pre-game routine: consuming 20 of his signature Good Boy Vodka cocktails before 9 a.m. This candid admission occurred during Bryson DeChambeau's Break 50 series, in which they competed and finished 18 holes in under 50 strokes.

Furthermore, the Good Boy Vodka brand, co-founded by John Daly, offers a range of ready-to-drink cocktails that blend natural tea, fruit juice, and premium vodka. These drinks promise to be refreshing, with zero sugar, zero carbs, and only 95 calories per serving.

The brand's flavors include the classic iced tea and lemonade combination, as well as variations like blackberry, raspberry, and peach. Meanwhile, he recently disclosed why he named his brand Good Boy Vodka.

John Daly revealed the inspiration behind Good Boy Vodka

John Daly recently opened up about the inspiration behind the name of his signature vodka drinks under his Good Boy Vodka brand. The 58-year-old launched the beverage line in 2023 in collaboration with Good Boy Vodka.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a video featuring commentator Tucker Carlson and musician Kid Rock, where he explained how the brand got its name. Answering Carlson's question about the inspiration behind this name, Daly said:

"Cause I'm the bad boy of golf, so we thought we'd change my image and call it good boy."

Hearing that, Carlson replied:

"By selling vodka? Does that work? You think I'm a bad boy?

To that, Daly added:

"It says good boy, but if you drink enough of these, you'll become a bad boy, I promise you."

Given his business portfolio, John Daly boasts an estimated net worth of $2 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). He has collaborated with brands such as Loudmouth Golf and Rock Bottom Golf. He also owns a golf course design company, JD Designs, which has made courses in Canada, Ireland, California, and Missouri.

Apart from his business ventures, Daly joined the PGA Tour in 1987 and later played on the European tour. Throughout his career, he secured 19 professional victories, including five on the PGA Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. His most notable victories include the 1991 PGA and 1995 Open Championship. He was also named the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year in 2004.

