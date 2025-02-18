$2M-worth “bad boy” John Daly shares honest reason behind his vodka brand’s ‘Good Boy’ name

John Daly recently shared the story behind the name of his famous vodka drink. The 58-year-old PGA Tour veteran launched his business brainchild Good Boy Vodka, “The John Daly Cocktail”, in 2023.

Daly joined the PGA Tour in 1987 and the European Tour in 2002. He has a total of 19 professional wins, with five PGA Tour victories and one Korn Ferry Tour win. In his prime, Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the Open Championship in 1995. One of his most notable achievements was the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year 2004.

While John Daly’s love for golf remains evergreen, the PGA Tour veteran is also known to have several entrepreneurship ventures, including his partnership with Good Boy Vodka. The American professional golfer posted a video clip on Instagram sharing the story behind the brand name with American commentator Tucker Carlson and musician Kid Rock.

In the video that John Daly posted, Tucker Carlson asked why the PGA Tour veteran called the drink 'Good Boy'. Daly replied:

“Cause I’m the bad boy of golf so we thought we’d change my image and call it Good Boy.”

Carlson was in splits and he reacted by saying:

“By selling vodka? Does that work?... You think I’m a bad boy?”

Daly jokingly replied that if people drank enough of his alcoholic beverages, they would become “bad boys”.

“It says Good Boy but if you drink enough of these, you’ll become a bad boy I promise you.”

Good Boy Vodka partnered with the PGA Tour veteran to produce John Daly Cocktails, a range of alcoholic beverages in different flavors. The John Daly-inspired cocktail drinks are available in blackberry, peach, raspberry, and classic iced tea.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Daly currently has a net worth of $2 million. The American golfer and businessman has had endorsement deals with brands such as Loudmouth Golf and Rock Bottom Golf. His golf course design company, JD Designs, is behind many courses in Canada, Ireland, California, and Missouri.

John Daly claims to drink 40 cans of Good Boy Vodka in a day

In Daly's discussion with Carlson, he claimed to drink 40 cans of his Good Boy Vodka beverage in a day.

Carlson asked the 58-year-old American golfer to state the highest number of Good Boy Vodka cans he has consumed at once, and Daly replied:

“Oh I can drink 40 of these in a day. 40 easily. I’ve sat with him [Kid Rock] when I drank three bottles of vodka… when you fall off a horse, you get back on it.”

When asked how he recovered after drinking 40 cans of the alcoholic beverage, he said:

"Start drinking again."

However, he admitted that the older he gets, the harder it is for him to recover. Daly also said he can take up to 40 cans of Good Boy Vodka in a day due to the lack of carbonation in the drink.

