'I’ll be your Valentine' — John Daly promotes his vodka brand and invites fans to have a 'great time'

John Daly is actively promoting his vodka brand, Good Boy, ahead of Valentine's Day. Daly was an outgoing personality on the PGA Tour and was often seen with a drink in his hand, so in the later stages of his career, he started managing his own vodka brand.

Daly has announced an event for his vodka brand, saying that people could come to celebrate Valentine's Day on Friday (February 14) with him and enjoy a few drinks. Daly took to his Instagram account to invite his followers over to Holiday, in Florida to enjoy his brand and have a "great time".

Daly captioned the photo:

"Next Friday night, come see me at @stockyardlive in Holiday, Florida and I’ll be your valentine. Let’s drink some Good Boys and have a great time. I’ll be there 9PM - 11PM see you there!"

The fan-favorite golfer hasn't stopped playing. He's still on the PGA Tour Champions and plans to play in quite a few events during 2025. He is also focusing on endeavors outside of golf to set himself up for his post-playing career.

Daly built a brand of his personality while playing, as his outfits and demeanor endeared fans. Now, he's doing the same thing in the business world.

John Daly has numerous business ventures

Much like Tiger Woods, John Daly has become quite a businessman while his golf career slowly fades. Daly is 58 years old and putting together a pretty impressive business portfolio before he calls it a day.

Daly has his vodka brand, Good Boy. They do promotional activities like these all the time. Daly even held a New Year's Eve event in which he drank from a comically large container.

The former Major champion also launched a members-only platform for his fans, Lion's Den. This program will give them inside access to better gear, lessons, and more. Daly is interested in seeing his fans get better at golf and seeing the game reach more people, so he has an entire platform with tiered levels dedicated to helping golfers.

John Daly's platform is a resurrected one, and at the time of the launch, he had appealed to his fans to turn up and engage with him.

"Come join Lion's Den, my home. A lot of improvements, it's going to be a great time. Hey, keep your handicap there and everything else. Come see us at the Lion's Den. God bless you, grip it and rip it! Come grip it and sip it with me!" Daly had shared in his Instagram story.

Daly has also sold some memorabilia. In perhaps the most fitting fashion, Daly had a signed photo of himself with a framed cigarette like a game-worn jersey. Golf influencer Karin Hart was with him and showed off the unique piece to her Instagram followers a few days ago.

