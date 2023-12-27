Golf icon John Daly to tee up at the 2024 Webster Theatre in Arbroath

The 2024 season is all set to bring about exciting prospects, including the latest confirmation that John Daly will be teeing it up at the 2024 Webster Theatre in Arbroath. It will be a treat for golf fans as the American golf star plays at the Senior Open, which is all set to return to Carnoustie for the first time in almost a decade.

The Arbroath event will take place on July 23, 2024 and will be held on the eve of the Senior Open. Speaking via the Courier, the promoters of the tournament said:

"JD’s views on golf and life are almost unrivalled and we are delighted to welcome him to Arbroath for an evening of stories about the ups and downs of being a successful golfer and the rags to riches stories you don’t want to miss. Known simply as JD his golfing mantra is simple – I hit the ball as hard as I can. If I find it, I hit it again."

John Daly is known for his flamboyant personality on the court and off it. He recently played at the 2023 PNC Championship with his son John Daly II, where they finished tied for fifth.

John Daly's journey on the PGA Tour

John Daly first turned pro in 1987 and joined the PGA Tour in 1991. His first year on the PGA Tour was extremely impressive, as he went on to win the 1991 PGA Championship. The tournament was a memorable one for Daly, as he received the final place in the field after a golfer dropped out at the last moment.

Daly had a troublesome year in 1993, as he was suspended by the PGA Tour due to his behaviour. However, he came back in 1994 to win the BellSouth Classic- his third PGAT victory. Daly went on to win the 1995 Open Championship.

Over the course of his career, he went on to win tournaments such as the JCPenny Classic, BMW International Open, Buick Invitational and the B.C. Open. Daly joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2016 and continues to play semi-regularly on the Tour.