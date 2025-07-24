Golf influencer with 177K has a 3-word reaction to his match with Charley Hull

Charley Hull recently featured in a 2v2v2 Alternate Shot match alongside fellow pros Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood. The trio teamed up with ForePlayGolf’s Trent, Riggs, and Frankie Borrelli for a 9-hole challenge, filmed and uploaded by TaylorMade Golf on their YouTube channel on July 24. The video has already garnered over 54,000 views in just a few hours.

Barstool Sports’ Frankie Borrelli, who boasts 177K followers on Instagram, played alongside Hull in the match and shared a photo of the duo on his story with a short three-word caption:

“What a team.”

Hull later reshared the post on her Instagram story.

A screenshot from Charley Hull's Instagram story (via @charley.hull)

The match comes as Hull prepares for her 11th LPGA Tour start of the season at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open. She is grouped with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and newly turned pro Lottie Woad for Thursday’s opening round.

Charley Hull is returning to competition after an early withdrawal from the Amundi Evian Championship due to a viral illness. Reflecting on the setback, she shared,

“I was feeling really rough on the Monday, and I was being sick all day because I flew home after Ireland. And then Tuesday I woke up, and I still wasn’t feeling very well. I had a practice round, and I was just so tired. All my bones were aching in my body, and I had a really high temperature.”

Although she’s still not fully recovered, Charley Hull remains optimistic:

“Probably won’t see me strolling 30 yards ahead of everyone like I usually do. Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I’ll get it done.”

Charley Hull is also the brand ambassador for ISPS Handa and has a strong track record at the event. This marks her ninth appearance at the Scottish Open, where she has never missed a cut and recorded five top-25 finishes, including solo fifth-place results in both 2021 and 2024.

How has Charley Hull played so far in the 2025 season?

Charley Hull has played 10 events on the LPGA Tour in 2025 so far, making the cut in eight of them. While she is yet to record a win this season, her best finish came at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she placed T4 at 7-under-par.

Here’s a look at her results this year so far:

The Amundi Evian Championship – WD (Even)

– WD (Even) KPMG Women's PGA Championship – T12 (+5)

– T12 (+5) U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – T12 (−1)

– T12 (−1) MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba – T32 (+1)

– T32 (+1) Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion – T40 (−8)

– T40 (−8) The Chevron Championship – CUT (+4)

– CUT (+4) T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards – T28 (−25)

– T28 (−25) Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T11 (−17)

– T11 (−17) HSBC Women's World Championship – T4 (−7)

– T4 (−7) Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T19 (−8)

