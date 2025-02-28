The 2025 Cognizant Classic is currently underway at the PGA National Resort, and Jake Knapp is at the top of the leaderboard. Popular golf influencer Grace Charis recently took to Instagram to express her amazement at Knapp’s performance.

Formerly called The Honda Classic, The Cognizant Classic is the ninth event on the PGA Tour schedule this year. It kicked off on Thursday, February 27, and was off to an exciting start as Jake Knapp ended the first round by carding a 59.

Grace Charis, who has 3.7 million Instagram followers, posted Knapp’s results from the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic leaderboard on her Instagram story. In the caption, she used emojis to indicate that Knapp’s performance left her in awe.

“ 🤯 🤯 @knapptime_ltd”

Still taken from Grace Charis' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@itsgracecharis

Knapp turned pro in 2016 and played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, 2021, and 2023. His only PGA Tour win came at the Mexican Open in 2024, where he finished with a score of 19-under, two strokes ahead of the runner-up.

Knapp has played in seven other PGA Tour events this year, including the Mexico Open, where he finished at T25, and the Genesis Invitational, where he finished at T17.

A look at Jake Knapp’s performance at the 2025 Cognizant Classic round 1

Jake Knapp is competing against golfers such as Sam Ryder, Jordan Spieth, and Michael Kim at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. He started the first round in incredible fashion by shooting five consecutive birdies in the first five holes. He extended his birdie streaks on holes nine through eleven, and then thirteen through fifteen.

On the 17th tee, the 30-year-old PGA Tour player aimed for a 12-foot birdie putt, which would have enabled him to card a record-breaking 58. However, he narrowly missed it by a few inches. On the final hole, he shot two putts on the par-5 18th and carded a 59.

Despite his near miss, Knapp still made history by shooting the 15th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. Speaking on his performance at the Cognizant Classic, he said:

“It’s just one of those days where everything was kind of clicking… I stepped up on the 16th tee and just kind of told my caddie, ‘let’s play two-under in the last three. Let’s do what we’re supposed to do.’” (Via PGA)

Knapp is four strokes ahead of Daniel Berger on the Cognizant Classic leaderboard. Here’s a look at the leaderboard:

1 Jake Knapp (-12)

T2 Daniel Berger (-8)

T2 Russell Henley (-8)

T2 Sami Välimäki (-8)

T5 Sam Ryder (-7)

T5 Rickie Fowler (-7)

T5 Davis Riley (-7)

T5 Jesper Svensson (-7)

T5 Keith Mitchell (-7)

T5 J.J. Spaun (-7)

T11 Michael Kim (-6)

T11 Jordan Spieth (-6)

T11 Brian Harman (-6)

T11 Joe Highsmith (-6)

T11 Charley Hoffman (-6)

