Golf insider is 100% sure Rory McIlroy has "multiple more majors" ahead of him

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy is gearing up to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Golf insider Brad Faxon is of the opinion that the Northern Irish golfer will still continue to dominate in many more Major Championships in years to come.

Rory McIlroy started playing golf professionally in 2007 and currently plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He has won 28 PGA Tour events and four Major Championships, including the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. His most recent win is the 2025 Players Championship where he dominated with 12-under.

Faxon recently spoke to Golf Today about McIlroy and expressed full confidence in his abilities, saying that his career is still in a good place.

“I think one of the things that we’ve seen with Rory is he’s still continuing to dominate and at this level, he’s been in the top five in the World Rankings for over ten years now. That’s amazing, I don’t think any European has ever been in the top ten for more than five years,” Faxon said. (Via Golf Today)

“Rory, like I said, he’s as strong as ever. He never gets hurt it seems like and I think he looks now as Major Championships and tournament victories more in a big picture rather than singly looking, oh this is the Masters, if I win the Masters it will make or break or define my career,” he added.

“He certainly has enough game to win multiple more Majors and not making just the Masters is the only important thing to me. I have full confidence that he’s going to win more Majors plural and if it’s not the Masters this year I don’t think that really matters to him I think he’s gotta find ways to take pressure off that,” Faxon said.

The two-time Players Championship title holder is yet to secure a win in the Masters Tournament. His best result in the Masters is a T2 finish in 2022. However, he has won at least once in the three other Major events.

On April 10, Rory McIlroy will attempt to bag his first Master Tournament victory by competing against stars such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, and Akshay Bhatia.

A look at Rory McIlroy’s dominating performance in the 2025 Players Championship

Rory McIlroy started the first round off the Players Championship with a birdie on hole one. He followed that up with six more birdies and two bogeys to card a 67 at the end of the day. On day two, the Northern Irish golfer carded 68 after making six birdies and two bogeys.

On the third day of the tournament, Rory McIlroy carded a 73 and on the fourth day, an eagle in the second hole put him in contention for the lead despite starting the day behind. He ended the day with a 68 and headed into a playoff with J.J. Spaun

During the playoff, Spaun’s shot on the 17th hole found the water, giving McIlroy a significant advantage. Rory McIlroy dominated at the end of the day, finishing the tournament with 12-under.

