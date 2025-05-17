Golf Insider compares Bryson DeChambeau to Indiana Jones after his shot at the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the fan favourites at the PGA Championship. He has been in terrific form this season on LIV Golf and at majors. He won LIV Golf Korea and also came close to winning at The Masters.

At the PGA Championship, DeChambeau had to hit the ball from under a tree. After he fired the shot, he had to stoop down slightly to view it in the air. The video of was shared on X, and Paolo Uggetti, a CFB and Golf reporter for ESPN, compared DeChambeau's reaction to Indiana Jones.

He shared the clip of Bryson DeChambeau on his X (previously Twitter) account with the caption:

"Why did he turn into Indiana Jones after he hit the ball"

So far at the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau has done exceptionally well. As of this writing, he is tied for second place, one shot off the lead. After the first two rounds, he had an overall score of three strokes under par. He hit three birdies on the front nine of his third round on May 17, and has a good chance of winning the tournament at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's Masters claim

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy were two of the favorites to win the Masters. In the end, it was McIlroy lifted the prestigious trophy.

After the tournament, DeChambeau claimed that the 36-year-old was ignoring him throughout the final round. This was viewed by some as a major issue, but McIlroy's perspective was very different.

The 2025 Masters winner discussed this during a news conference at the PGA Championship. He stated (via the Express):

"We were trying to win the Masters, I'm not going to try and be his best mate out there. Everyone approaches the game in different ways, I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That's really all it was, it wasn't anything against him, I felt that's what I needed to do to get the best out of myself that day."

He continued:

"I think everybody saw how hard having a North Star [goal] is and getting over the line. If I can try and get the best out of myself each and every week, I know what my abilities are. I know the golf I can play, if I keep turning up and trying to do that every week, especially in these four big ones a year, I know that I'll have my chances."

Bryson DeChambeau finished T5 at The Masters, while McIlroy won the Green Jacket for the very first time in his career.

