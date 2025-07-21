Golf insider makes a bold comment on Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season despite his disappointing outing at the Open Championship

Jordan Spieth hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since the 2022 RBC Heritage, but as per Kyle Porter, he’s still playing better than most of Europe’s Ryder Cup hopefuls. In a post on X, Porter pointed out that Spieth ranks higher in total strokes gained over the last six months than all but four Europeans—Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, and Tommy Fleetwood.According to the leaderboard shared by Porter, Spieth’s six-month strokes gained average sits above notable names like Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton. He shared the post featuring data from Data Golf on July 21, captioning it as:&quot;I think some of you may be stunned to learn that Jordan Spieth, who some people are saying won't be on the U.S. team (?), has been playing better golf than all but four Europeans over the last six months.&quot;Jordan Spieth finished T40 at the 153rd Open Championship. He opened with a first round 73, followed by 69 in the second round, 72 in the third, followed by a final round 68.Apart from that, the 13-time PGA Tour winner had wrist surgery in August 2024 after tearing a tendon sheath in his left wrist. He didn’t touch a club for three months and returned to action at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. Spieth has since played 16 events this season. He only missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Championship.His best performance came at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished solo fourth at 19-under. He also placed T4 at the WM Phoenix Open and T9 at the Cognizant Classic. Apart from that, Spieth shared his thoughts on the Ryder Cup entering The Open.Jordan Spieth faced Ryder Cup doubts and Injury hurdles before The OpenEntering the Open, Jordan Spieth sat 48th in the FedEx Cup standings. And his Ryder Cup hopes looked even more uncertain. Spieth is languishing in 26th in the U.S. team standings and will likely need a captain’s pick from Keegan Bradley to make his sixth appearance at the biennial showdown.Spieth acknowledged the nature of his campaign before The Open began. Speaking to Golf Channel, Spieth said:“And if I’m not there, it’s okay because, in all reality, it was a far-fetched goal. I started late. I wasn’t in all the elevated events. I didn’t know how I’d come back from the injury. It’s been a good year regardless, and it’d be a great way to cap it off.”Spieth was referencing the left wrist surgery he underwent in August 2024—an injury originally sustained in 2023. To make matters worse, a rib injury earlier this season morphed into back spasms, forcing him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship, marking the first mid-tournament withdrawal of his PGA Tour career.