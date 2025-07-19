Golf insider points out massive difference between Scottie Scheffler’s form 4 years ago and his current form

Scottie Scheffler is leading the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush as he looks to clinch his second Major of the year. The situation is very different from 2021, when Scheffler had no PGA Tour wins.Golf insider Kyle Porter shared his thoughts on Scheffler's form, writing on X how the world's top ranked golfer had no wins to his name four years ago.“This time four years ago, Scottie had 0 PGA Tour wins and there was talk about whether he could close out a tournament. Four years later, and he’s two rounds from being probably one of the 20 best players in the history of golf.”Scheffler won his first PGA Tour title in February 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open. Two months later, he won the Masters Tournament and became the World No. 1. He ended the year with four wins and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.In 2023, he won the Players Championship. In 2024, he won an Olympic gold medal, a second Masters, and the Tour Championship, among many other accolades.In May 2025, Scheffler tied the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record at 31-under to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He followed that up with a win at the PGA Championship, his third career major. He now has 16 PGA Tour victories and over 40 top-five finishes since 2021.Golf analyst highlights Scottie Scheffler’s chance to join golf legendsScottie Scheffler is leading the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush and has a chance to make history this weekend. After shooting a 7-under 64 in the second round, Scheffler moved to 10-under through 36 holes, holding a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick. His second-round 64 is his lowest score at a Major.Scheffler recorded eight birdies and one bogey in the second round. He birdied holes 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 13, 16, and 17, with a bogey on 11. This strong performance puts Scheffler in a position to become only the fourth golfer to win the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Open before turning 30.The only players who have done this so far are Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.Justin Ray posted this observation on X on July 19. The caption of his post read:“Players to win a Masters, PGA and Open all before age 30: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods. End of list. Scottie Scheffler can join them this weekend.”Scottie Scheffler has already won the Masters twice, in 2022 and 2024, and the PGA Championship in May 2025. If he wins The Open, he would join a very exclusive group of golf legends.The third round is currently underway at Royal Portrush. Scheffler eagled the seventh hole and holds a two-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick as of this writing.