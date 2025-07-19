Scottie Scheffler could join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and another icon in unique club at The Open

Scottie Scheffler moved into the solo lead at the 153rd Open Championship after shooting a 7-under 64 on Friday at Royal Portrush. He is now 10-under through 36 holes, one shot ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick after the second round.With this performance, Scheffler has a chance to become the fourth golfer to win the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Open before turning 30. The only players to have done so are Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. Scheffler has already won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, and the PGA Championship in May 2025.Justin Ray claimed this in an x-post he shared on July 19. The caption of the post reads:“Players to win a Masters, PGA and Open all before age 30:Gary Player , Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods.End of list. Scottie Scheffler can join them this weekend.”Scheffler recorded eight birdies and one bogey in the second round. He birdied holes 1, 5, 6, 7, 10, 16, and 17, with a bogey on 11. His 7-under 64 was the lowest round of his major championship career.Matt Fitzpatrick sits in second place at 9-under after a second-round 66. Brian Harman and Haotong Li are tied for third at 8-under. Rory McIlroy is six shots back at 4-under after back-to-back rounds of 69. Scheffler has won five PGA Tour events this season, including two majors. In addition to that, Matt Fitzpatrick also made a big assumption about Scottie Scheffler.Matt Fitzpatrick compares Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods after round 2 at The Open.Two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick made a strong statement about Scottie Scheffler after finishing his second round at the 2025 Open Championship. Speaking at the post-round press conference, Fitzpatrick reflected on Scheffler’s current form and the pressure that comes with being World No. 1.Fitzpatrick, who played alongside Scheffler over the first two days, praised the American for consistently playing at a high level.“I wouldn’t say I necessarily feel as much pressure. The pressure, he’s going to have the expectation to go out and dominate. He’s an exceptional player. He’s World No. 1, and we’re seeing Tiger-like stuff. I think the pressure is for him to win the golf tournament. For me obviously I hope I’m going to have some more home support than him, but it’s an exciting position for me to be in given where I was earlier this year,” Fitzpatrick said via ASAP Sports.Reflecting on his own Friday performance, Fitzpatrick shared that he was pleased with his overall game despite a late stumble on the 17th hole.“Obviously disappointed on 17, but to roll one in on 18 there is obviously a huge bonus… I felt like every facet of my game was on today and I felt like I really played solid.”Round 3 is currently underway with Scottie Scheffler leading at -10, followed by Matt Fitzpatrick at -9 at the time of writing this.