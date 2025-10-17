Golf insider predicts Hawaii PGA Tour event’s cancellation in 2026

Golf insider Mark Rolfing predicted the cancellation of the Hawaii-based PGA Tour event, the Sentry, in 2026. The Kapalua Plantation Course had been the Sentry's staple venue for years, but next year, the PGA Tour would have to find a different location for its season opener due to watering issues in Maui.

Until now, no location had been finalized, and Rolfing, who had been associated with the tournament for years, asserted the uncertainty of the event taking place. He joined the Fried Egg podcast and shared his thoughts with Andy Johnson on the matter. He said, via SI.com:

“I don’t think there is any scenario where the Sentry can be played in 2026. There’s all these conversations about why couldn’t we play somewhere else. The schedule is basically full. We’re 85 days away from the start of the tournament. It’s just too late. There’s just no time for planning.”

The Sentry Tournament has been played at the Kapalua Plantation Course since 1999. Even in 2025, the tournament took place at the same venue.

Who won the PGA Tour's 2025 Sentry Tournament?

Hideki Matsuyama won the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament after scoring 35-under and defeating Collin Morikawa. He fired 65 in the opening round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine, along with an eagle on hole fifteen.

In the second round, Matsuyama scored 65 with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. The third round saw 62 with five birdies on the front nine and six birdies on the back nine. The fourth round saw 65 with three birdies on the front nine, along with an eagle on hole three and four birdies on the back nine.

After winning the event, the golfer joined the press conference at the event venue and shared, via ASAP Sports:

“I'm very happy. I wanted to definitely win both tournaments in Hawaii. So I'm very happy to be able to do that…On the 3rd hole, 105 yards, I thought, Oh, I hit a good one. I knew that it was going to be right there for a birdie, but then I heard the crowd, so I knew that it went in.

"Definitely happy that it did. Collin was on in two, so I knew that I needed to get there, he might have made birdie or eagle. So even though I had a two-stroke lead, I knew that I needed to be able to keep going there. I didn't know if the wind was into or with me, so it was a delicate touch shot.”

Collin Morikawa secured second place on the Sentry Tournament leaderboard, followed by Sungjae Im, landing in third place on the Sentry Tournament roster. Jhonattan Vegas secured fourth place on the leaderboard, and Ludvig Aberg tied in fifth place along with Thomas Detry.

