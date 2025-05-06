Golf insider ranks Tiger Woods' Masters "terrible celebration" dead last: "They had no idea how to celebrate"

Tiger Woods has created several classic moments throughout his glorious career and while some of them are a decade old, they are still often discussed. One of Woods' most iconic celebrations was missing a high five with his caddie, Steve Williams, at the 2005 Masters tournament. The golfer hit one of his best shots when he chipped in on the 16th hole. It was a humorous encounter, but Dan Rapoport terms it as 'a horrendous celebration'.

On the May 5 episode of his podcast, Dan on Golf, the golf insider ranked Tiger Woods' top 10 famous celebrations. Interestingly, it was a blind ranking, with the 2005 Masters incident being the first one he needed to place. Rapoport boldly placed it at the bottom of the list, arguing it wasn't funny and that Tiger Woods had no idea how to celebrate.

Dan Rapoport explained his thoughts on that 2025 celebration by stating:

"That's a terrible celebration. I'm going with number 10—last place with that. They had no idea how to celebrate. They had so much raw emotion. They were so amped, they couldn’t even do it. That is a horrendous celebration, by any definition, by any metric. That's a bad celebration. That's a clear number 10." [H/T: 54:30]

Talking about Tiger Woods, he was a beast at the 2005 Masters tournament. He ended the tournament at the top with 276 strokes, 12 under par. Chris DiMarco had the same score, resulting in a tense playoff between the two of them. Woods showed his magic on the 18th hole, sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the opening playoff hole to clinch the title.

Which Tiger Woods celebration did Dan Rapoport consider to be the most memorable?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY - Source: Getty

Speaking of Dan Rapoport's list from this blind ranking, it has an intriguing top one. While completing the rankings, the insider chose Tiger Woods' 2006 Open Championship celebration as his most iconic celebration. The golfer won the event, which was significant given that his father had died a few months prior.

Because of this, Tiger Woods did not celebrate and instead hugged his caddie, Steve Williams. Dan Rapoport viewed this as an emotional moment that revealed Woods' real heart. He stated:

"I think that's number one, because I think it humanizes Tiger. You know, we think about all the fist pumps and all the amazing moments. But the major before that, he missed his first cut as a professional in a major, at Winged Foot in the U.S. Open. You could tell that his dad passing really, really rocked him to his core."

Woods is currently out of action due to an injury in his left Achilles tendon. Right now, the golfer does not have a return date confirmed, but speculations are that he can return before the end of the season.

