Golf insider reports a huge change for the PGA Tour as it is set to make a comeback at the Trump Doral

The PGA Tour is set to make its return to Miami in 2026, with Trump National Doral expected to host a new event after nearly a decade. Golf insider Josh Carpenter reported that Cadillac is in talks to title-sponsor the tournament, which is currently being called the Miami Championship.

The event is scheduled from April 30 to May 3, 2026, marking the Tour’s first appearance at Doral since 2016. The Blue Monster course last featured on the schedule during the Cadillac Championship before the automaker ended its sponsorship, and a new partner could not be secured.

Carpenter shared the update on X on October 13, writing:

“Déjà vu: Cadillac is in line to title sponsor the PGA Tour’s return to Doral next year, per people familiar.”

At the time of the Tour’s departure, many speculated that the move was linked to Donald Trump’s political comments. However, then-commissioner Tim Finchem clarified that the decision came down to sponsorship issues rather than politics.

Announcing the 2026 schedule, PGA Tour Enterprises CEO Brian Rolapp said:

"We're excited to showcase the game's greatest players competing at golf's most iconic venues."

While final terms haven’t been disclosed, industry sources say the Tour sought a five-year deal worth roughly $30 million annually for the new event. Cadillac’s long-time marketing agency, Jack Morton Worldwide, is expected to manage the activation.

Cadillac also serves as the official vehicle partner for the Cognizant Classic of the Palm Beaches. Though the Tour hasn’t confirmed the move, its potential return to Trump Doral would mark a significant revival for one of golf’s most recognizable.

What does the PGA Tour’s 2026 schedule look like?

The PGA Tour has confirmed its 2026 schedule, featuring nine signature events alongside the four majors and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Signature events

The Sentry (Jan. 8-11)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am (Feb. 12-15)

The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 19-22)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 5-8)

RBC Heritage (April 16-19)

Miami Championship (April 30-May 3)

Truist Championship (May 7-10)

Memorial Tournament (June 4-7)

Travelers Championship (June 25-28)

The Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. (April 9-12)

PGA Championship, Arnonimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. (May 14-17)

U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. (June 18-21)

The Open Championship, Royal Birkdale in Southport, England (July 16-19)

Men’s golf major tournaments

FedEx Cup playoffs

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. (Aug. 10-16)

BMW Championship, Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. (Aug. 17-23)

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. (Aug. 24-30)

