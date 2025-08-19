Donald Trump's National Doral makes PGA Tour return as the tour releases schedule for 2026

The PGA Tour has confirmed what its 2026 season is going to look like. Interestingly, it was already revealed that Donald Trump's golf course in Miami would host one of the tournaments, and with their whole schedule, the tour has now confirmed that the course will hold the 2026 Miami Championship.

The Trump National Doral Golf Club is one of the PGA Tour's historic courses. The club has held several golf events and is recognized for its lustrous Championship courses. The club spans over 600 acres of land and is home to four Championship golf courses: Blue Monster, Golden Palm, Red Tiger and Silver Fox.

Previously, the Trump National Doral Golf Club used to host the Doral Open for the PGA Tour; at that time, the course was known as the Doral Country Club Open Invitational. From 1962 to 2006, the course was the home for this tournament, and a lot of well-known golfers such as Billy Casper, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan played in it.

After 2006, the course regularly hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship. This tournament was held on the course from 2007 to 2016, making it the final event to take place there. While the PGA Tour wanted to return to this magnificent course, President Trump also wants to host a PGA Tour tournament.

The next season's Miami Championship will be held at Trump National Doral Golf Club from April 27 to May 3. The PGA Tour has also confirmed that the winner of the tournament will get a whopping 700 FedEx points.

Josh Carpenter @JoshACarpenter Good morning. Here's the full @PGATOUR schedule for 2026. Of note: The Doral event, the Miami Championship, is a Signature tournament, meaning there are nine of those next year. Tournament is currently without a title sponsor but multiple companies said to be in the mix

According to Josh Carpenter's report, the tournament will be a signature event, meaning the PGA Tour will have nine flagship events next season. So far, there is no sponsor for the Miami Championship, but many contenders are in the running.

What does the PGA Tour's 2026 season look like?

Speaking of the 2026 season, here's a quick glance at the PGA Tour's schedule and where the tournaments will take place:

Jan 5-11: The Sentry (Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii)

Jan 12-18: Sony Open in Hawaii (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Jan 19-25: The American Express (La Quinta, California)

Feb 2-1: Farmers Insurance Open (San Diego, California)

Feb 2-8: WM Phoenix Open (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Feb 9-15: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach, California)

Feb 16-22: The Genesis Invitational (Pacific Palisades, California)

Feb 23-Mar 1: Cognizant Classic (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

Mar 2-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Orlando, Florida)

Mar 2-8: Puerto Rico Open (Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)

Mar 9-15: THE PLAYERS Championship (Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)

Mar 16-22: Valspar Championship (Palm Harbor, Florida)

Mar 23-29: Texas Children’s Houston Open (Houston, Texas)

Mar 30-Apr 5: Valero Texas Open (San Antonio, Texas)

Apr 6-12: Masters Tournament (Augusta, Georgia)

Apr 13-19: RBC Heritage (Hilton Head Island, South Carolina)

Apr 20-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Avondale, Louisiana)

Apr 27-May 3: Miami Championship (Miami, Florida)

May 4-10: Truist Championship (Charlotte, North Carolina)

May 4-10: ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Dunes Golf and Beach Club)

May 11-17: PGA Championship (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania - Aronimink Golf Club)

May 18-24: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (McKinney, Texas - TPC Craig Ranch)

May 25-31: Charles Schwab Challenge (Fort Worth, Texas - Colonial Country Club)

Jun 1-7: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Dublin, Ohio - Muirfield Village Golf Club)

Jun 8-14: RBC Canadian Open (Caledon, Ontario, Canada - TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course)

Jun 15-21: U.S. Open (Southampton, New York - Shinnecock Hills Golf Club)

Jun 22-28: Travelers Championship (Cromwell, Connecticut - TPC River Highlands)

Jun 29-Jul 5: John Deere Classic (Silvis, Illinois - TPC Deere Run)

Jul 6-12: Genesis Scottish Open (North Berwick, Scotland - The Renaissance Club)

Jul 6-12: ISCO Championship (Louisville, Kentucky - Hurstbourne Country Club)

Jul 13-19: The Open Championship (Southport, England - Royal Birkdale Golf Club)

Jul 13-19: Corales Puntacana Championship (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course)

Jul 20-26: 3M Open (Blaine, Minnesota - TPC Twin Cities)

Aug 27-2: Rocket Classic (Detroit, Michigan - Detroit Golf Club)

Aug 3-9: Wyndham Championship (Greensboro, North Carolina - Sedgefield Country Club)

