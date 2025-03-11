President Donald Trump's National Doral course charges $984 to play, reveal unique reason for high prices

A recent viral post on X has revealed the high course charges at President Donald Trump's National Doral in Miami, Florida. An X user, who played a single round of golf at the Blue Monster Course at Trump Doral, showed a receipt where he was charged $984.

Ad

The charges included $695 as a "Blue Outside Guest", likely as the green fee for a non-member to play a round at the course. He was further charged $225 as "Blue Surcharge" likely for cart fees, etc. He revealed a unique reason for the high prices at the course, saying:

"At Doral we asked the starter why the rates were so high. He told us they keep raising them to get less play but it hasn’t slowed one bit!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The X user was responding to a post reflecting that the high golf course charges weren't unique to Trump National Doral. It aligned with the overall trend of green fees at top courses being surged in recent years.

A post by Rick Golfs on X revealed that the prices at the UK's best courses have increased over 100% in the last 10 years from 2015 to 2025. He shared a picture revealing that even though the UK's inflation has increased by 35% in the last 10 years, the green fee at UK courses has surged by over 105%.

Ad

In the picture shared, the green fee at Trump Turnberry in Scotland increased from $250 to $600, making it a 140% increase. The green prices at Old Course at St Andrews have also doubled from £170 to £340 over the same period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the National Golf Foundation (NGF), a record 531 million rounds of golf were played in the US in 2023. NGF noted that the higher green fees are because of the growing demand for tee times. However, that's not all, some golf courses charge higher to cover labor, maintenance, and supply costs while some raise prices to match competitors and maintain their market position.

Jay Monahan says that the PGA Tour would love to return at President Donald Trump's National Doral

In a recent interview with Golfweek, the PGA Tour commissioner hinted at a possible return to President Donald Trump's National Doral in Miami, Florida. The course last hosted a PGA Tour event 19 years ago i.e., the Doral Open.

Ad

He said (via Golfweek):

We've been at Doral in the past and we would love to return."

However, Monahan denied when asked if Donald Trump had requested anything in return from the Tour for getting involved in PGA Tour and PIF talks. He said:

"I'd say two things on that front. His focus is on solving the opportunity, and that's reunifying the game. In terms of the PGA Tour and looking to our future, that's something we would initiate. Those are two different paths. The path he's been involved on most closely is reunifying the game."

Donald Trump owns 18 courses. Currently, only LIV Golf and European Senior Tour (Legends Tour) hold events at Trump courses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback