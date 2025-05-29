Golf insider reveals the major issue that might keep Jordan Spieth from winning in 2025

Golf insider Michael Breed recently shared his doubts about Jordan Spieth's 2025 season but claimed that the ace golfer might peak his winning form again in 2026. Spieth has been struggling with his form in recent times. After an incredible 2023 season, a persistent wrist injury derailed his performances in 2024 and the ongoing season.

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship and T36 finish at the recent Charles Schwab Challenge, Spieth is currently playing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Recently, Michael Breed gave his take on what might restrict Spieth from winning this year. According to him, it's the player's persistent wrist injury. The golf analyst further mentioned that the injury would be "behind him" by next year and the ace golfer will be back to his winning form in 2026.

"Jordan Spieth is a 2026 performer. I expect Jordan to have a really good 2026 because I think the wrist thing will be behind him."

Breed believed that given all necessary variables including the year going the "the way they plan it", 2026 would be a "great one" for Spieth. According to him, Spieth had a really nice 2023 season and was "plus in all categories".

The golf insider further mentioned that although he was unsure about the golfer's performance in the rest of the 2025 season, the three-time major winner's golf swing this season has been better.

"2024 he wasn't (playing well). Obviously when the wrist really started to give him some bother. And he's back to that 2023 season, he won. I expect that to happen in '26. What we are going to get for the rest of '25? I don't know but I do think that he is swinging better is my point. I look at the golf swing, the club is in really good position. His clubhead speed's up,"

Jordan Spieth is competing at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield this week. He is paired with Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds of the Signature event. At the time of writing, Spieth was through 14 holes in Round 1 and had posted four birdies and four bogeys so far.

"I'm hitting good shots, and they're getting absolutely boned" - Jordan Spieth to his caddie Michael Greller at 2025 Memorial Tournament

Jordan Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller are one of the most entertaining golfer-caddy pairs on the PGA Tour. Their conversations on the course have always been a matter of great interest for the fans.

The iconic duo dropped another amusing exchange during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday (May 29). Spieth had carded two consecutive bogeys on the first two holes. Playing the par-5 5th hole, he missed the fairway and was faced with a tricky decision for his second shot.

As he discussed with Greller how to approach it, the caddie suggested a safer path (via Golf Digest):

"Let's just hit it right there."

However, Spieth didn't agree with him due to an unexpected reason.

"I don't wanna hit it right there. Because I'm hitting good shots, and they're getting absolutely boned so far. So, I can't accept it."

The ace golfer eventually managed to land the ball on the fairway in the next shot and went on to record his first birdie of the round on that very hole.

