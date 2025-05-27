Featured groups for the 2025 Memorial Tournament explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

The Memorial Tournament is all set to take place from May 29th to June 1st this year at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The PGA Tour shared the featured groups for the Signature Event on its X page on Tuesday (May 27).

Ad

The Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament will feature a limited field of 72 players. As the golfers prepare for their tee times on Thursday this week, here's taking a look at the featured groups for the first two rounds.

Exploring the featured groups for the 2025 Memorial Tournament

1) Scottie Scheffler and Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler and Sepp Straka (Source: Imagn)

The duo will tee off at 1:30 pm ET on Thursday (May 29) and at 10:15 am ET on Friday (May 30). Both golfers have two wins to their names this season.

Ad

Trending

While Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship earlier this month, Straka triumphed at the American Express in January and the Truist Championship in early May.

2) Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth (Source: Getty)

The pair will start their campaigns at the Memorial Tournament at 10:05 am ET on Thursday (May 29) and at 1:20 pm ET on Friday (May 30). While both golfers are marquee names on the PGA Tour, they are yet to win a title this season.

Ad

Incidentally, they have also suffered a considerable setback in their form following injuries. While Schauffele was out for a lot of the early part of the 2025 season due to a rib injury, Spieth missed a chunk of last season due to a wrist injury.

3) Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg (Source: Getty)

The two will tee off at 10:15 am ET on Thursday (May 29) and at 1:30 pm ET on Friday (May 30). Both of them have one victory to their credit so far this season. Hovland won the Valspar Championship in March and Aberg won the Tiger Woods-hosted Signature Event - the Genesis Open in February.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

4) Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay (Source: Getty)

The duo will start their opening round at the Memorial Tournament at 1:20 pm ET on Thursday (May 29) and their second round at 10:05 am ET on Friday (May 30).

Ad

While Thomas has won one tournament this season - the RBC Heritage in April, Cantlay is yet post a victory. His best finish so far this season came at the Truist Championship in early May where he placed T4.

5) Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa (Source: Getty)

The pair will tee off at 10:30 am ET on Thursday (May 29) and at 1:40 pm ET on Friday (May 30). Morikawa ranked second at the first tournament of the season - The Sentry in Hawaii, the same event that Matsuyama won. That is the only title to his credit this season so far. The former is yet to win an event this year.

Ad

6) Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley will hope to contend for the Memorial Tournament - Source: Imagn

Lastly, Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley will also be a featured group pairing for the Memorial Tournament. The US Ryder Cup captain will get his campaign underway with Henley at 1:40 ET on Thursday (May 29) and 10:30 am ET on Friday (May 30).

Bradley has yet to claim a win this season, while Henley came out on top at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More