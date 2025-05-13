Golf insider reveals how Rory McIlroy could be a huge threat at the Ryder Cup this year despite Scottie Scheffler’s presence

Rory McIlroy is arguably playing the best golf of his life. He has had a terrific season this year. He's one of only two golfers to have won multiple events on the PGA Tour. Moreover, he had a career-defining moment when he won the year's first major at the Augusta National.
McIlroy was praised once again, this time on the Fore Play podcast. On May 13, there was a talk about the upcoming Ryder Cup. Sam Bozoian compared the two teams' performances leading up to the tournament. He emphasized how Team Europe has an advantage, while Team USA doesn't have many players in form.
Bozoian also compared Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler:
"And all these wins racking up, Rory's playing the best golf of his career probably. It's just felt like, and then on the other side of it, don't get me wrong, Scottie's still Scottie, but he hadn't won this year until his last start when he won by a trillion. Xander hasn't been as sharp this year as he was last year."
He continued:
"JT thankfully is making a nice resurgence. He's one of the best players in the world again, but you look at like the Rickies and the Speeds and Cantleton, it's just like not a ton of juice compared to this European team that's una familia off their documentary. They're coming off."
Perhaps the PGA Championship will provide a perfect opportunity to see how the two might fare in the Ryder Cup. The event is in September, so both teams' players still have time to prepare.
What are the power rankings for the 2025 PGA Championship? Ft Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the two most promising names to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship. The tournament will take place in Quail Hollow beginning May 15.
The event field is competitive, but the PGA selected the players based on the tournament's Power Rankings. It picked Scottie Scheffler over Rory McIlroy in the power rankings. Here's a look at it:
- 1 Rory McIlroy
- 2 Scottie Scheffler
- 3 Justin Thomas
- 4 Bryson DeChambeau
- 5 Shane Lowry
- 6 Xander Schauffele
- 7 Patrick Reed
- 8 Sepp Straka
- 9 Jon Rahm
- 10 Tommy Fleetwood
- 11 Collin Morikawa
- 12 Patrick Cantlay
- 13 Corey Conners
- 14 Tyrrell Hatton
- 15 Sungjae Im
In terms of the PGA Championship odds, the CBS has reported that the PGA has selected Scheffler (+450) first and McIlroy (+480) second.