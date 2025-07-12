Golf insider takes a jibe at ‘injustice of the British’ after Brandel Chamblee loses his luggage

Brandel Chamblee has been experiencing some serious travel problems. The insider recently commented on X to British Airways about how his bags were still at London Heathrow Airport while he travelled to Dublin. The worst thing is that the luggage has not been moved despite Chamblee's several complaints to the airlines via email and phone conversations.

Chamblee also disclosed that he had a handful of AirTags in the bags that allowed him to track the whereabouts of the luggage. He explained all of this in an X post that said,

"Hey @British_Airways, any chance you could send my luggage along from London Heathrow to DublinThanks to some AirTags I can see exactly where they are, presumably in your care, and they have been sitting in the same spot for roughly 24 hours, despite several phone calls and emails. I suppose I could wear the same suit all next week, but I’m afraid by midweek, I’d have to sit downwind of my colleagues. Sincerely, An unsatisfied customer."

Interestingly, Eamon Lynch responded to Brandel Chamblee's comment by poking him. The insider stated that he is pleased to see Chamblee settle in Ireland while criticizing the British. The comment stated,

"Nice to see you settling in quickly to Ireland by immediately decrying the injustice of the British.😂"

Lynch is not the only one who has replied to this criticism; British Airways has also contacted the golf analyst for additional information. The message stated,

"We're sorry your bags are delayed. Can you DM us your WorldTracer reference and contact details, along with a screenshot from the airtags? David"

Brandel Chamblee has traveled to Ireland for the season's final major, the Open Championship. The tournament will start on July 17 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Brandel Chamblee questions the Open Championship about their venue selection

The 152nd Open - Preview Day One - Source: Getty

The Open Championship normally makes an announcement about the tournament's location well in advance. While whichever option is picked appears to be a wise decision at the time, Brandel Chamblee recently questioned these selections. The expert revealed how he recently played at the Trump Turnberry golf course, which is a wonderful course where the Open Championship was last held in 2009.

Chamblee posted on X about what's wrong with it and why the Open is not happening there again. The post said,

"Played at @TrumpTurnberry today, where there hasn’t been an @TheOpen since 2009. It is arguably the best links course in the whole of the UK and inarguably one of the best courses in the world. Why does it seem that Turnberry is not on the Open rota anymore?"

Trump Turnberry consists of three golf courses:

Ailsa Course (Championship, Par 71, ~7,448 yd)

(Championship, Par 71, ~7,448 yd) King Robert the Bruce (18 holes, Par 72, ~7,204 yd)

(18 holes, Par 72, ~7,204 yd) Arran Course (9-hole short course for beginners)

Interestingly, the course has hosted the Open Championship four times: 1997, 1986, 1994, and 2009.

