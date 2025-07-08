Brandel Chamblee questions The Open over ignoring a 119-year-old golf course as a potential venue

The Open Championship will soon commence at the Dunluce Course in Royal Portrush. Ahead of the final Major of the year, Brandel Chamblee has left a question for the organizers for not having Trump Turnberry as a potential host for the event.

This year's edition of The Open Championship will be played from July 17 to 20, 2025. The oldest golf tournament in the world will feature a packed field of past champions and top golfers fighting it out for the Claret Jug.

Before the showdown stars at The Open's venue, Chamblee has left a question on his X (previously Twitter) timeline. The golf analyst made a trip to Trump Turnberry, which is home to a prestigious golf venue in Scotland.

The course has not held any edition of The Open Championship since 2009. Considering the venue's features, Chamblee wrote on X:

"Played at @TrumpTurnberry today, where there hasn’t been an @TheOpen since 2009. It is arguably the best links course in the whole of the UK and inarguably one of the best courses in the world. Why does it seem that Turnberry is not on the Open rota anymore?"

Take a look at the veteran golfer's post on his X timeline:

The 119-year old Ailsa Course is a part of Trump Turnberry Hotel and Resorts, which comprises two 18-hole and one 9-hole courses. Till now, the Ailsa course has hosted four editions of The Open Championship (1977, 1986, 1994, and 2009).

This legendary venue in Scotland is a par 71 and 7,448 yards long. After Martin Ebert's redesigning drive, Ailsa now stands as one of Golf Magazine's top 20 courses in the world. The former Open Championship venue is also among the top courses in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Last time The Open Championship was held at Ailsa Course, Stewart Cink clinched the title in a playoff against Tom Watson.

The Open Championship 2025 venue explored

The 153rd edition of The Open will take place at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. This is a private golf club in County Antrim in Northern Ireland, that features the Dunluce and the Valley Links.

The Dunluce Links, which is on The Open Championship's rota, last hosted the golf major back in 2019. This 7,337 yards par 71 course, named after the historic Dunluce Castle, was designed by architect Harry Colt. Before the 2019 Open Championship, Dunluce Links underwent a massive redesign.

In 2005, Rory McIlroy scored the lowest course record (old) with an all time low 61. However, when Shane Lowry won The Championship in 2019, he set a new course record with a new low round score of 63.

