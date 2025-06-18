Days after US Open heartbreak, Sergio Garcia gets another shot at qualifying for The Open on one condition

Sergio Garcia was one of the biggest names from LIV Golf to miss the action at Oakmont Country Club last week. After failing to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open, the Spanish golfer is all set to get a fresh shot at The Open. LIV Golf's latest social media post revealed an exemption criterion for the upcoming major.

Ad

Garcia was a surprising name who could not secure the 125th U.S. Open entry from the qualifying event held in Dallas. Sergio Garcia ended up shooting 65 and 71 over 36 holes to end up with a 6-under-par score in the qualifying. For the first time since 1999, the Spaniard could not compete in the prestigious U.S. Open.

However, LIV Golfers will get another chance to play at the 2025 The Open. The special exemption category will let golfers like Sergio Garcia join the Open field. After the LIV Golf Dallas event ends, one player from the overall LIV Golf top five individual standings (if not exempt) will get a chance to play at Royal Portrush starting on July 17.

Ad

Trending

Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed golf league shared an Instagram post to reveal an exemption criterion for its players. The caption of the post read:

"The 153rd Open is just over the horizon #LIVGolf"

Ad

Sergio Garcia is yet to confirm for the LIV Dallas event, scheduled from June 27 to 29. This year, the Fireballs GC Captain has participated in eight LIV Golf events, scoring three top 10s, including a win in Hong Kong.

Before Dallas, here's a look at the top 10 players in the current LIV Golf individual standings leaderboard:

Joaquin Niemann — 165.52 Bryson DeChambeau — 120.60 Jon Rahm — 116.66 Sergio Garcia — 78.00 Lucas Herbert —71.90 Sebastian Muñoz — 69.39 Carlos Ortiz — 66.00 Marc Leishman — 64.86 Dean Burmester — 60.25 David Puig — 60.10

Ad

Garcia was also a part of the International Series in Macau, which is an official Open Qualifying Series (OQS) event. According to the event's criteria, the top three highest scoring players, if not already exempt, will be qualified to play at Royal Portrush.

However, he ended up ranking just outside the top 3 in the tournament leaderboard. Garcia ended the Macau event in 4th place with a total 15-under par score.

Exploring Sergio Garcia's records in The Open

Till now, the 45-year-old Garcia has competed in The Open on 25 occasions, making the cut 20 times. Garcia's Open Championship diary consists of 13 top 25s, 10 top 10s, and five top 5s. He has also registered two runner-up finishes at the prestigious major event.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at Sergio Garcia's standings at the Open Championship to date:

1996: missed the cut

1997: ---

1998: T29

1999: missed the cut

2000: T36

2001: T9

2002: T8

2003: T10

2004: missed the cut

2005: T5

2006: T5

2007: 2

2008: T51

2009: T38

2010: T14

2011: T9

2012: missed the cut

2013: T21

2014: T2

2015: T6

2016: T5

2017: T37

2018: missed the cut

2019: T67

2020: ---

2021: T19

2022: T68

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More