  • Golf
  "LIV Golf claims another one"; "Time to hang it up?" – Fans react to Sergio Garcia failing to qualify for US Open 2025

"LIV Golf claims another one"; "Time to hang it up?" – Fans react to Sergio Garcia failing to qualify for US Open 2025

By Rohit Yadav
Modified May 20, 2025 05:56 GMT
GOLF: MAY 15 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty
Fans react to Sergio Garcia failing to qualify for US Open 2025 (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans have reacted to Sergio Garcia's failing to qualify for the US Open 2025. The 45-year-old Spaniard competed in the final qualifying event at the Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Texas.

Garcia posted scores of 65 and 71 in the two rounds, finishing at six-under par. He missed the playoffs by one stroke for the final spot. Seven players qualified from the event, including LIV Golf player Carlos Ortiz. The players are as follows:

  • Rasmus Neergaard Petersen
  • James Hahn
  • Adam Schenk
  • Lance Simpson (a)
  • Cameron Tankersley (a)
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Johnny Keefer

This will be the first time Garcia will not compete at the US Open in 25 years. He competed in every single event from 2000 to 2025. Popular golf account NUCLRGOLF shared the news on their X page and wrote:

"JUST IN: Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for the U.S. Open at Oakmont after shooting 65-71 today in Dallas, ending a 25-year appearance streak for the Spaniard."
Fans took to the comment section, with some blaming his LIV Golf move, while some said he has lost his edge and hinted it may be time to retire.

"liv golf claims another one," one fan commented.
"Lost his edge with LIV," another fan wrote.
"Time to hang it up?" one fan wrote.

While a few fans were sympathetic and pointed out he narrowly missed out after playing 36 holes post-PGA Championship. Some even argued he deserved a special exemption.

"He barely missed out on a playoff for the last spot. Must have been tough playing 36 holes right after he finished four rounds at the PGA. He's not as young as he used to be :-)," one fan pointed.
"65-71 and doesn’t qualify sheesh," other fan commented.
"Sergio is a top 10 ball striker. @usga is absolutely cooked if they don’t give him a special exemption," one fan argued.
Sergio Garcia has a splendid record at the US Open. In 25 starts, he has made 20 cuts and has registered three top-5 finishes, five top-10 finishes, and 13 top-25 finishes. His best finish came in 2005 at Pinehurst, when he tied for third. He tied for 12th last year.

A look at Sergio Garcia's performance in 2025

Sergio Garcia has had a splendid start to the 2025 season. In seven starts on LIV Golf, he has had three top-6 finishes. He's currently positioned fourth in the season's standings.

Garcia also registered a win at LIV Golf Hong Kong in March. He won by three strokes over South Africa's Dean Burmester. His other notable performances include a third-place finish at Miami and a T6 at Riyadh.

Let's take a look at Sergio Garcia's performances in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

  • LIV Golf Riyadh: T6 (203, -13)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide: T18 (212, -4)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong: 1 (192, -18)
  • LIV Golf Singapore: T32 (213, E)
  • LIV Golf Miami: 3 (212, -4)
  • LIV Golf Mexico City: 50 (222, +9)
  • LIV Golf Korea: T42 (218, +2)
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

  • Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (148, +4)
  • PGA Championship: T67 (291, +7)
Rohit Yadav

Rohit Yadav

Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.

Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.

Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
