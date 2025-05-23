Sergio Garcia hopes for a 'little miracle' at the US Open after missing cut

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 23, 2025 04:50 GMT
Sergio Garcia during the US Open 2010 (Image Source: Imagn)

Sergio Garcia said he was proud of his US Open run despite falling short of qualifying this year by just one stroke. However, he mentioned holding out hope for a "little miracle" that might still get him into the field.

On Monday, May 19, the Spanish veteran competed at the US Open Final Qualifying at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas. He began with a strong 65 but missed out on a top-7 finish after shooting a 71 in the second round, falling one shot short of qualification.

On Thursday, May 22, Sergio Garcia shared his thoughts on narrowly missing out on a spot in this year’s US Open.

"Unfortunately after failing to qualify on Monday by one shot, looks like my run of 25 consecutive US Open Championships might come to an end this year, unless a little miracle happens. Very proud of this amazing run that I had at this great Major!" he wrote.
As of now, 12 LIV Golf pros have secured spots in the US Open field, with Patrick Reed and Tyrrell Hatton being the latest additions. Here's the full list:

  1. Richard Bland - Winner of the 2025 US Senior Open
  2. Bryson DeChambeau - Winner of the 2020 and 2024 US Open
  3. Tyrrell Hatton - Top 60 points leaders
  4. Dustin Johnson - Winner of the 2016 US Open
  5. Brooks Koepka - Winner of the 2017 and 2018 US Opens
  6. Jinichiro Kozuma - Final Qualifier at Tarao Country Club in Japan
  7. Phil Mickelson - Winner of the 2021 PGA Championship
  8. Joaquin Niemann - Top 3 player in 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings
  9. Carlos Ortiz - through Dallas Qualifier
  10. Jon Rahm - Winner of the 2021 US Open
  11. Patrick Reed - Top 60 points leaders
  12. Cameron Smith - Winner of the 2022 Open Championship
Sergio Garcia's performance at the US Open explored

Sergio Garcia has never missed the US Open since debuting in 2000. Last year, too, he was in a similar situation but got in as a first alternate and went on to tie for 12th. Overall, he has made 20 cuts in his 25 starts at the event and posted five top-10 finishes, including a tie for third in 2005.

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's results at the US Open:

  • 2000: T46
  • 2001: T12
  • 2002: 4
  • 2003: T35
  • 2004: T20
  • 2005: T3
  • 2006: CUT
  • 2007: CUT
  • 2008: T18
  • 2009: T10
  • 2010: T22
  • 2011: T7
  • 2012: T38
  • 2013: T45
  • 2014: T35
  • 2015: T18
  • 2016: T5
  • 2017: T21
  • 2018: CUT
  • 2019: T52
  • 2020: CUT
  • 2021: T19
  • 2022: CUT
  • 2023: T27
  • 2024: T12
