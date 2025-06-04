Sergio Garcia led LIV Golf team announces reigning US Amateur champion as their new member ahead of Virginia Event

Fireballs GC leader Sergio Garcia is all set to welcome a fellow Spaniard and aspiring golfer to his team. The latest addition to the LIV Golf squad is none other than the 2024 US Amateur Champion, Josele Ballester.

Collegiate golf is one of the greatest fields to identify and nurture elite talent. In June 2025, a collegiate golfer declined to join the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a precursor to the PGAT, choosing LIV in the process. Sergio Garcia's team is welcoming Josele Ballester after the latter struck a multi-year contract with the Saudi PIF-backed golf league.

Ballester's arrival in the team before LIV Golf Virginia was hinted at by previous reports. The aspiring Spaniard is set to make his professional debut as a part of Sergio Garcia's team after Luis Masaveu was dropped from the Fireballs GC roster. LIV Golf shared the new update on their X (previously Twitter) profile:

"Fireballs GC today announced that highly decorated Spanish amateur Josele Ballester will join the Fireballs GC roster on a multi-year contract 🤝 #LIVGolf @fireballsgc_"

Sergio Garcia's team is currently ranked at the second position in LIV Golf Team Standings with 113.00 points. With a player like Ballester on their side, Fireballs GC can contend for the top spot. For Arizona State University, Ballester has played 129 rounds in 42 tournaments. His stats include a 6 under par career low round and 70.81 stroke average in collegiate career.

Way before he stepped inside Sergio Garcia's squad, Ballester was the 2023 European Amateur Champion with a 10-under opening round score. At Hazeltine National Golf Club last year, he also became the first Spaniard to win the US Amateur Championship by defeating Noah Kent.

Currently, Ballester stands in the 3rd place of the WAGR with 12 wins, 13 top 10 finishes, and a 1141.0439 point average. His records are a precursor to a promising professional career ahead of the Spaniard.

Sergio Garcia talks about welcoming Josele Ballester in his squad

LIV Golf Virginia is just days away from commencing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville. Before Fireballs GC steps up to compete over 54 holes from June 6, their leader expressed excitement on welcoming Ballester.

While talking to the reporters, Sergio Garcia revealed that Ballesteros had Garcia's father as his coach (quoted by LIV Golf):

"We are very excited about Josele joining the team. Personally, I have known him (Josele ) since he could pick up a golf club and he has worked with my father (Victor Garcia) as his coach throughout his golf career."

"Josele is going to be a great addition not only to the Fireballs but also to the LIV League and I can’t wait to be with him by his side as he makes his professional debut."

Although Ballester takes up Masaveu's place on the Fireballs GC roster, the latter will serve as a reserve for injured David Puig.

