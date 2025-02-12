Golf legend backs LPGA Tour on new slow-play policy: "It's in everyone's best interest"

LPGA Tour legend Suzann Pettersen is a well-known figure in the golfing world. Her career on tour has included numerous successes, and her historic performances in the Solheim Cup, both as a player and captain, have further enhanced her prestige both on and off the course.

Not surprisingly, her opinion on the LPGA Tour's new slow-play policy was quickly made known. Notably, the tour has instituted new measures to strictly regulate playing time, and Suzann Pettersen is fully in favor of the decision.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This was part of what Pettersen had to say (via Golf Monthly):

"Now that I watch a lot of golf on TV, something needs to happen. The LPGA’s new policy might seem brutal, but if there are no real consequences, players won’t adjust. I don’t know any player that loves being on the course for five and a half hours, it’s in everyone’s best interest to speed up play."

Pettersen also believes that change is possible in a sport as traditional as golf, as has been seen on the men's tours. Here's what she said:

"Golf is a very traditional sport, but we’ve seen change on the men’s side, good and bad, and sometimes shaking things up is a good thing. That’s where I love to come in and add a little flavour and spice."

Pettersen began her professional career in 2000 and her record includes 21 victories, 15 on the LPGA Tour and six on the Ladies European Tour. She won two major championships, the 2007 LPGA Championship (now the Women's PGA Championship) and the 2013 Evian Championship.

She also made nine appearances in the Solheim Cup as a player, winning four times. The 2019 edition will be particularly remembered for her winning putt after her inclusion in the team was highly questioned. Pettersen was picked by the captain, Catriona Matthew, after playing just two events following her return from maternity leave.

In Picture: Suzann Pettersen (Image via Imagn).

A look at the LPGA Tour's new slow play policy

The LPGA Tour recently announced that it has adopted a new policy regarding pace of play. Slow play is one of the biggest issues currently affecting professional golf in general, and the world's premier women's tour in particular.

According to SB Nation, the new policy includes penalties for players who:

Take more than 60 seconds to play one shot, including putts

Exceeds the maximum allotted amount of time for the total strokes timed on a given hole by more than 10 seconds

The policy includes different penalties depending on the severity of the infraction. These penalties range from fines to two strokes added to the offender's card.

Although the policy is not yet strictly enforced, it has already started taking effect. The LPGA Tour reported that its most recent event, the Founders Cup, averaged less than four hours for the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback