The great season Scottie Scheffler is having has impressed even golf legend Jack Nicklaus. The Golden Bear had words of praise for Scheffler's performance during the recently completed Memorial Tournament.

Jack Nicklaus made appearances on Golf Channel television broadcasts from Muirfield Village Golf Club. Speaking about Scottie Schefffler, he highlighted his talent and also the approach he applies to his participation in tournaments.

Scottie Scheffler, Jack Nicklaus and their respective wifes, Meredith Scheffler and Barbara Nicklaus, as well as Bennett Scheffler, Scottie and Meredith's son (Image via Getty).

This was part of what Jack Nicklaus had to say about Scottie Scheffler (via Golf.com):

"Well, I think [Scottie] Scheffler is fantastic. I think he’s brought a new life into the game. He obviously can play fantastic. He comes in week after week after week playing fantastic. That’s just unbelievable. Nobody’s done this in a long time."

He added:

"I think Scheffler’s very calm about what he does. Look at Scottie play. He doesn’t look like he’s doing anything sensational... I don’t know how I used to play, but he’s playing pretty well. But anyway, he doesn’t make dumb mistakes."

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 9. Scheffler posted a score of 8 under and was one stroke ahead of runner-up Collin Morikawa.

Scottie Scheffler made history by winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2024 Memorial Tournament is the 11th official title of his PGA Tour career. It is also his fifth of the current season, which he has won in his last eight starts.

But the significance of this victory goes far beyond that. Scheffler joined Tiger Woods as the only two players to have won the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament and the Memorial Tournament in the same season. Woods did so in 2001.

Scheffler is also only the fifth player to win all three tournaments in his career. The other four are Woods himself, Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples and Raymond Floyd.

The Texan (born in New Jersey) is the fastest to reach 5 PGA Tour wins in a calendar year since Tom Watson did it in 1980. Also, Scheffler is the first player to play the US Open after winning five tournaments in the year, including a Major, since Arnold Palmer in 1962.

Since the 2017 season, no player has won five tournaments or more on the PGA Tour. In that year, it was achieved by Justin Thomas.