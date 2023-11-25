It may seem incredible, but Jack Nicklaus went more than six months without hitting a golf ball in 2023. The passage of time is inexorable and the legend himself declared that his game was not what it used to be, and playing it did not give him the same satisfaction anymore. However, that impasse ended recently at Panther National.

Nicklaus executed the ceremonial first tee shot at the opening of the Panther National in Florida, a golf course he designed in collaboration with Justin Thomas. Nicklaus himself stated that it was his first golf shot since he opened The Masters in April 2023.

Jack Nicklaus was quoted as saying by Golf.com before opening the Panther National:

"The last golf ball I hit was my tee shot at The Masters [2023]. I found an old driver that I had back there [at the Panther]. Don't know if I ever hit it or not, it looked awful, looking down at it to me, but that's what I'll use. If I reach the fairway, I'll be just delighted."

Expand Tweet

For the opening of the Panther National, a ceremonial round was held featuring co-designer Justin Thomas and other PGA Tour and LPGA Tour stars, including Eric van Rooyen, Xander Schauffele, Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler.

What was the end of competitive golf like for Jack Nicklaus?

Jack Nicklaus, 83, had a very long and illustrious career in professional golf. Before that, he had a no less prolific stint in amateur and collegiate golf at Ohio State University.

He made his professional debut in 1961 and officially joined the PGA Tour the next year. He played at the highest level for 43 years until the 2005 season.

His last tournaments on the PGA Tour were The Masters, The Memorial Tournament and The Open Championship. That year, he also played in the Presidents Cup, being 65 years old.

Jack Nicklaus' last official PGA Tour opening (The Open, 2005) and, especially, his last round, are well remembered. The event was played at St. Andrews, a course that holds special significance for The Golden Bear and the golf world.

Nicklaus' last round at the highest level was played with Luke Donald and Tom Watson. During his tee shot on the 18th hole, he received a standing ovation for 10 minutes. He finished his last hole with a birdie, after holing a 15-foot putt.

As for the PGA Tour Champions, Nicklaus also left an everlasting mark there. He joined in 1990, after his 50th birthday, and won 10 tournaments. His last victory came in 1996.

Nicklaus finished in the Senior Circuit also in 2005. His last official tournament was the Bayer Advantage Classic.

Since then, he has hung up his bag as far as official tournaments are concerned. However, he has continued to participate in unofficial events, such as the Father/Son Challenge (now the PNC Championship) and the par 3 contest at The Masters.