Golf legend Lee Trevino reveals what "scares" him about Scottie Scheffler: "God dang it!"

American retired golfer Lee Trevino has expressed admiration for World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. However, in the same breath, he also shared that he is scared of Scheffler because of his putting technique.

Golf legend Lee Trevino turned pro in 1960 and played on the PGA Tour and Champions Tour. He has won 29 PGA Tour events and six Major Championships. He won the PGA Championship in 1974 and 1984 and the U.S. Open in 1968 and 1971. Notably, the Garland-born was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981.

During the coverage of the 2025 Players Championship, Trevino shared some honest thoughts about Scottie Scheffler.

“He’s just a lovely guy. I mean, he’s a super individual. I mean, we couldn’t have a better number one. … He’s unbelievable,” Trevino said. (Via Golf.com)

“Right now, here’s what scares me, is he is starting to experiment with his putter. He’s experimenting with different putters now, and he’s changed the grip. And winning seven tournaments and $62 million wasn’t enough, god dang it,” the golf legend added.

The putting technique in question is the Claw Grip. The World No. 1 used the technique for the first time in the 2024 Hero World Challenge, which he won with a score of nine-under.

Scheffler has played in five LPGA Tour events this year. His first start of the year was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished at T9. His best performance this year was in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, finishing at T3.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner was also in the field at the Players Championship, where he competed against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and J. J. Spaun. He finished at T20 with four-under.

“My swing is coming around”: Scottie Scheffler speaks on his recovery from a hand injury

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler suffered an injury to his right palm at the end of last year and had to undergo a minor surgery to remove broken shards of glass from his hand. He recently detailed how his road to recovery has been, saying that his swing is finally coming around.

“Each day, my hand continues to improve, my body continues to get back to where it needs to be. And you know, I think my swing is coming around as well. So I'm definitely excited about the improvements that I'm making. The results this year have been decent. I feel like I'm really close to playing some really nice golf again,” Scottie Scheffler said. (Via ESPN)

The 13-time PGA Tour winner also added that he may not be hitting the ball as sharply as he did in previous years because of the extended break he took to heal. However, he remains optimistic that he will improve even more before heading to the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title in the upcoming Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

