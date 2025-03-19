“$62 million wasn’t enough”: Lee Travino reveals Scottie Scheffler’s putting “experiment” that scares him

Scottie Scheffler's dominance on the golf course has been unquestionable. The 27-year-old World No.1 has won multiple PGA Tour titles, including two Masters, and earned $62 million. However, one of golf's most respected names, Lee Travino has raised concern over Scheffler's recent putting changes, saying it could disrupt his rhythm.

During a Golf Channel interview at The Players Championship, Trevino pointed out Scheffler's growing tendency to experiment with his putting. Scheffler adopted the claw grip last December after his switch to the TaylorMade spider mallet putter and his work with putting coach Phil Kenyon in 2023. Golf.com shared parts of Trevino's interview in an X post on March 19:

"Lee Trevino says Scottie Scheffler is "unbelievable." But there is one thing Scheffler does that "scares" him. 'He is starting to experiment with his putter. He’s experimenting with different putters now, and he’s changed the grip. And winning seven tournaments and $62 million wasn’t enough, god dang it,' Trevino said."

Scheffler's 2025 has been limited due to a hand injury he suffered in December 2024. He returned to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler appeared at the WM Phoenix Open and tied for 25th. He had a 3rd-place finish at the Genesis Invitational, where he shot a final-round 66. Now he's aiming for the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler's dominance puts him on fast track to 30 PGA Tour wins, says Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy went a step closer to the 30 PGA Tour-wins milestone. However, he believes Scottie Scheffler could reach that milestone before him.

After winning The Players Championship, McIlroy highlighted his take during a press conference saying:

"Yeah. I don't know. Scottie keeps having nine-win seasons, he's going to get there pretty quick. Sure, I'm sure there's, some guys have the ability to certainly get there. But all I can do is focus on myself and try to keep playing the best golf that I can. I mean, there's no reason why others can't. You put the work in and you do the right things, you're able to do some pretty cool stuff."

Scheffler has been consistently evolving in the 2025 season. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, he carded rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 totalling a 15-under-par 273 earning $55,000. He posted 69, 66, 68, and 72 for 9-under 275 at the WM Phoenix Open, earning $69,197.

At the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler secured a third-place tie after rounds of 70, 67, 76, and 66 securing a 9-under-par 279 and earning $1,200,000. Recently at the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 6 to 9, he tied for 11th place. He was tied for 20th place at The Players Championship.

