Golf loss spurred Michael Jordan's historic 63-point playoff game, $14M former NBA player reveals

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is widely known for his love for golf. In a recent podcast, former NBA player Danny Ainge revealed that Jordan made his historic 63-point playoff victory after losing a game of golf.

Michael Jordan is a former basketball player who made his NBA debut in 1984 and was named Rookie of the Year in his first season. He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, which is one of his greatest achievements. Jordan briefly left basketball between 1993 and 1995 to pursue a career in baseball before returning to his first love, basketball.

In 1986, Michael Jordan delivered a historic performance, scoring 63 points for the Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics. Despite the record-breaking feat, the Bulls lost to the Celtics. However, it is still regarded as one of the most memorable performances in basketball history.

Danny Ainge recently told the story of what transpired before Jordan’s historic 63-point game. He shared that he had beaten Jordan in a 36-hole golf game the day before the Bulls faced the Celtics on the court. This loss then spurred Jordan’s historic performance.

“I mean, he [Michael Jordan] was such a great player, and we knew he was a great player, but in that series, because, and again, that was the 1986 Celtics team and we weren’t losing, there’s no way we were losing. But Michael, he had some good players on his team but nothing like he would have as his future expanded,” Ainge said.

“I played golf with Michael on the Saturday before that Sunday game, and we played 36 holes and I took a little bit of money from Michael that day and that might’ve been a big mistake. And as I got out of the car, he says hey, tell DJ I got something for him tomorrow. DJ picked up, like his fifth foul like four minutes into the third quarter and so like.. I got… I got a big chunk of that 63,” he concluded.

Danny Ainge is a two-time NBA champion who played for the Boston Celtics for 14 seasons. He was also named the 2008 NBA Executive of the Year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former professional basketball player is worth $14 million.

A look at Michael Jordan’s private golf course, The Grove XXIII

Michael Jordan owns a personal golf course in Hobe Sound, Florida. The basketball legend named the course The Grove XXIII, which stands for his signature jersey number, 23. The course was designed by Bobby Weed Golf Design and opened in 2019.

Jordan’s The Grove XXIII is an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse, practice range, and learning facility. It features modern amenities and scenic landscapes.

Due to the exclusivity of The Grove XXIII, only a handful of high-profile personalities have memberships for the course. Some include 27-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Ray Allen, and Rickie Fowler.

