“Golf is mentally challenging enough” - Paige Spiranac shares thoughts on Charlie Woods' golfing potential and Tiger Woods' influence

Paige Spiranac recently defended Charlie Woods' decision to play in a pre-qualifier for the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

This was Charlie Woods' first-ever pro event, and needless to say, he felt the pressure of being the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Eventually, the young golfer shot a round of 86. He failed to make a qualifying round on Monday. Charlie's decision to play the pre-qualifying event left fans feeling quite torn, which intensified after his round was over.

The constant eyes on Charlie's play became a cause of concern, especially considering his age. The criticism about the youngster came from all sides, which completely disregarded the fact that it was his first professional event. Golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac defended the youngster in a tweet. She said:

"How about we let Charlie Woods develop his game without constant media coverage. Golf is mentally challenging enough without all the added eyeballs on him and pressure."

Expand Tweet

Woods was also hounded by fans, camera crews and bloggers on the golf course, which became a sore point during his play. He was assigned a two-man security detail, which prevented any further disruption.

Charlie Woods shoots an 86 at the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier

Charlie ultimately ended his round with a score of 16 over par, beginning his first hole with a par. After a steady few first holes, things took a turn for the worse on the seventh hole.

Charlie blew up the seventh hole, on which he scored a 12, instead of the usual par 4. However, Woods managed to get his play under control for the remainder of the round, shooting par consecutively on the next six holes.

This was Woods' first attempt at a pro tournament, and several fans commended him on being brave enough to take an attempt at the same. Woods played alongside Olin Browne Jr., son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne. Browne Jr. carded a 2 over 72.

Charlie Woods' father Tiger Woods also had a less than ideal campaign last week when he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational. It was his 2024 season debut, but he did not last more than two rounds when he began experiencing flu-like symptoms. Woods is expected to make an appearance at the 2024 Masters next.