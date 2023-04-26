"Golf was in his movie" - David Leadbetter reveals 'bizzare' wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort golf story

Jordan Belfort isn't known for being an athlete, but one might be surprised to learn that the wolf of Wall Street was a big fan of golf. When he wasn't engineering trades or attempting to increase his wealth at the cost of his traders, he was probably on the course.

Most people know of Jordan Belfort because of the Martin Scorcese film The Wolf of Wall Street. In the film, Belfort (played by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio) plays the game in a few scenes.

David Leadbetter, the iconic instructor, confirmed that that part of the film was true because Belfort was a big golfer. So much so that he came to the instructor for help with his game.

Leadbetter revealed his encounter with the infamous stock broker on the Golf, mostly podcast:

"Oh, Jordan Belfort. Yeah, the wolf of Wall Street. He was bizarre. I mean, it was 'f' every second word. I mean, what you saw in the movie was pretty much Jordan Belfort. He was a strong, stucky guy who loved golf."

He continued:

"I mean, golf was in his movie. He came down a few times to see us in Florida with his cohort, who also ended up in jail. Anyway, I had to fix him, 'Just think of it this way, if you practice your short game a lot more, then...' which he needed to. Yeah, that was somewhat bizarre."

Belfort ended up in jail but is now out and probably has some free time to spend continuing to work on his short game as Leadbetter instructed him.

Leadbetter has trained legendary athletes like Greg Norman, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko, Sir Nick Faldo and others, but it's Belfort's lessons that stand out to him.

Is golf going to move away from OWGR?

There's been a lot of debate over the future of the official rankings in the sport. It's one of the more unique sports in that it has a mathematical way of ranking the players, but it currently doesn't do all the players.

LIV Golf events do not count for the rankings, which is disappointing for some LIV members. However, many members of LIV believe OWGR will come around eventually.

LIV doesn't count for the world rankings

If they don't, Brooks Koepka believes the OWGR will go under via Yahoo! Sports:

"They are going to run out of business pretty soon as you should realise that the OWGR is not accurate."

Cameron Smith echoed that sentiment a few months ago:

"It's pretty much almost obsolete as of right now."

Koepka also added:

"It's very disappointing, that's the way it goes because it's not right, and I hope people can see through that."

As LIV grows in popularity, OWGR will be forced to make a decision. Will it cave to the pressure or become obsolete as so many LIV stars believe it will?

