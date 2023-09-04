“Golf in a nutshell” – Fans react to Chanettee Wannasaen winning the Portland Classic after missing 9 cuts in her last 10 LPGA outings

Chanette Wannasean displayed an outstanding performance playing at the 2023 Portland Classic. She arrived at the tournament after missing the cut in nine straight events.

She was not the favorite to clinch the trophy. However, the 19-year-old golfer, who joined the LPGA Tour earlier this year, had control over the field throughout the four rounds. She played the final round of six-under-par 63 to win the event by four strokes over Xiyu Lin.

The LPGA Tour shared a post on her incredible win on its X account, where fans jumped into the comments section to praise the star. They called her an inspiration.

"Golf in a nutshell," one user wrote.

"Never give up!" another chimed in.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Wannasean started the new year playing at the Honda LPGA Thailand and finished in the T51 position. She then competed in the LPGA Drive on Championship and settled for the T57 position. However, she missed the cut in nine back-to-back events before seeding a victory at the Portland Classic.

Here are the results of all events Chanettee Wannasean played in 2023:

Portland Classic: 1

ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics: Missed the cut

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: Missed the cut

Dana Open: Missed the cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Missed the cut

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: Missed the cut

Cognizant Founders Cup: Missed the cut

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: Missed the cut

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei: Missed the cut

DIO Implant LA Open: Missed the cut

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain: T57

Honda LPGA Thailand: T51

"I don't give up"- Chanettee Wannasaen talks about her victory at the 2023 Portland Classic

Wannasean was not even hoping to enter the field of the Portland Classic before the Monday Qualifiers. She luckily earned a spot and emerged victorious.

The 19-year-old LPGA Tour rookie is one of the most unexpected winners of the tournament in the history of the Tour. She became the third golfer to win on the LPGA Tour as a qualifier.

Chanettee Wannasaen took control of the field on Sunday, playing a round of 6 under-par 63. Her performance was constantly improved throughout the game. She played the first round of 68, followed by another round of 66, and then fired 65 on Saturday.

The Thai golfer settled with a score of under 26, breaking the tournament record by five strokes. She dropped a putt on the 18th hole on Sunday to secure her maiden LPGA Tour victory.

Wannasean told the media (via ESPN) about her performance:

"I don't give up. Yeah, I don't give up. You know, game is pretty solid. I mean, I can't really say too much about today. A couple putts didn't drop, but overall, I mean, Chanettee played amazing. ... You're out there and there is nothing you can do about that. Gave myself a bunch of chances ... again, putts didn't drop."