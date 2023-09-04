Golf
Who won the 2023 Portland Classic? Final leaderboard explored

By Kunal Singh
Modified Sep 04, 2023 05:24 GMT
LPGA Tour Golf
Chanettee Wannasaen with the 2023 Portland Classic trophy (via Getty Images)

The 2023 Portland Classic has been successfully concluded at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course. It was Chanettee Wannasaen's heroics that defeated Xiyu Lin by a margin of four strokes.

The 19-year-old had to earn her spot after playing a Monday qualifier at the same venue in Oregon. Before entering the tournament, Wannasaen missed nine consecutive cuts on the Tour. She shot a staggering 9 under 63 in the final round to register her first win on the Tour and earn mega prize money of $225,000.

The World No. 1 Lilia Vu and No. 2 Nelly Korda finished tied for fourteenth rank on the leaderboard.

The 2023 Women's PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin had a wonderful time as well at the 2023 Portland Classic. She finished tied third on the leaderboard at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course.

The final leaderboard of the 2023 Portland Classic

  • 1 - Chanettee Wannasaen (-26)
  • 2 - Xiyu Lin (-22)
  • T3 - Ruoning Yin (-20)
  • T3 - Gina Kim (-20)
  • T3 - Carlota Ciganda (-20)
  • 6 - Megan Khang (-19)
  • T7 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-18)
  • T7 - Linn Grant (-18)
  • T7 - Atthaya Thitikul (-18)
  • T10 - Andrea Lee (-17)
  • T10 - Hyo Joon Jang (-17)
  • T12 - Alexa Pano (-16)
  • T12 - Olivia Cowan (-16)
  • T14 - Lilia Vu (-15)
  • T14 - Georgia Hall (-15)
  • T14 - Nelly Korda (-15)
  • T14 - Danielle Kang (-15)
  • T18 - Mi Hyang Lee (-14)
  • T18 - Perrine Delacour (-14)
  • T18 - Pavarisa Yoktuan (-14)
  • T21 - Jasmine Suwannapura (-13)
  • T21 - Xiaowen Yin (-13)
  • T21 - Hyo Joo Kim (-13)
  • T21 - Sarah Kemp (-13)
  • T21 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen -13)
  • T26 - Pernilla Lindberg (-12)
  • T26 - Charley Hull (-12)
  • T26 - Ayaka Furue (-12)
  • T26 - Dewi Weber (-12)
  • T26 - Jennifer Kupcho (-12)
  • T26 - Grace Kim (-12)
  • T26 - Angela Stanford (-12)
  • T26 - Madelene Sagstrom -12)
  • T34 - Ally Ewing (-11)
  • T34 - Ashleigh Buhai (-11)
  • T34 - Brooke Henderson (-11)
  • T34 - Mina Harigae (-11)
  • T34 - Pornanong Phatlum (-11)
  • T34 - Muni He (-11)
  • T34 - Lauren Hartlage (-11)
  • T41 - Polly Mack (-10)
  • T41 - Elizabeth Szokol (-10)
  • T41 - Hinako Shibuno (-10)
  • T41 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-10)
  • T45 - Pauline Roussin (-9)
  • T45 - Amelia Lewis (-9)
  • T45 - Jenny Shin (-9)
  • T45 - Moriya Jutanugarn (-9)
  • T49 - Caroline Inglis (-8)
  • T49 - Yan Liu (-8)
  • T49 - Brittany Lincicome (-8)
  • T49 - Patty Tavatanakit (-8)
  • T53 - Bianca Pagdanganan (-7)
  • T53 - Riley Rennell (-7)
  • T53 - Lauren Stephenson (-7)
  • T53 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-7)
  • T57 - Samantha Wagner (-6)
  • T57 - Maria Fassi (-6)
  • T59 - Albane Valenzuela (-5)
  • T59 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-5)
  • T59 - Gabriella Then (-5)
  • T59 - Morgane Metraux (-5)
  • T59 - Yuka Saso (-5)
  • T64 - Ryann O’Toole (-4)
  • T64 - Sung Hyun Park (-4)
  • T66 - Christina Kim (-3)
  • T66 - Yu-Sang Hou (-3)
  • 68 - Jennifer Song (-1)

The LPGA Tour heads to Kenwood Country Club, Ohio for the Kroger Queen City Championship. The tournament is scheduled to commence on September 7.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
