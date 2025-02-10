Golf obsessed NFL star with $70M net worth plays 72 holes over two days - REPORT

Josh Allen, the NFL star who recorded 41 total touchdowns and just eight turnovers in 2025, is a big golf fan. Josh Allen, believed to have a $70M net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth), is said to have played 72 holes over two days.

Casey Bannon, the brand manager at Golfers’ Journal, revealed Allen’s passion for golf in an X (formerly Twitter) post:

"Quick golf story about this guy. I played Sea Island with him last offseason and witnessed a sickness like I've never seen before:

- Played 18 in the morning -Raced to UPS to sign a restructured contract - Another 18 in the afternoon - Hit balls until 1 am (the King Cottage has a private range) - Was back on the range next day at 7 am - Said his driver was "too spinny." - Walked over to the performance center and did a driver fitting at 8 am -Drove straight to Ohoopee for 36 more.

Trending

Also, a truly good guy. Tipped all the staff, took care of everyone, and never once talked about football or himself. MVP."

Expand Tweet

Over the years, Allen also took time from his schedule to watch PGA Tour events. In 2023, he was seen cheering for Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament that Woods himself ran. During that tournament, Allen and Woods were seen shaking hands and exchanging words of encouragement.

NFL star's affection for golf is not new

In the past, reports about Josh Allen finding every opportunity to play golf have surfaced across the web. In April 2024, Allen was seen playing golf with several NFL stars at Pine Valley. It was the NFL’s offseason, and Allen took everyone to enjoy the game he loves.

It’s not just Allen who loves golf and golfers—on the other side of the coin, golfers love him too. He is a favorite player for many. During the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, several PGA Tour pros, especially Jordan Spieth, talked about Allen after he won the NFL’s MVP.

Expressing his views about Allen, Jordan Spieth said [via SBNation]:

“He’s my favorite player. Maybe in any sport right now, but definitely my favorite football player. He’s just a great dude. So that obviously means a lot. But I wish he was playing on Sunday. I know he does, too.”

Spieth then added:

“I love the way he talks about his team. I love how he fights. I think he’s obviously an incredible quarterback. But he’s a good dude, too.”

Josh Allen got into football without receiving any scholarship from an NCAA Division I program. At his school in Firebaugh, California, he averaged 285.3 passing yards and 39.4 points per game. This performance caught the attention of Eastern Michigan University and the University of Wyoming, both of which offered him scholarships. He later went on to play for the Cowboys football team from 2015 to 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback