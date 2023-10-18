Golf photographer breaks World Record for most different 18-hole golf courses played in a single year

Golf photographer Patrick Koenig has done an unbelievable job as he completed the 18th hole at Omni Interlocken Golf Club earlier today. This year, Koenig has so far completed his 450th golf course, breaking the world record for most different 18-hole golf courses played.

However, that's not all. Koenig, who is an ECCO Golf ambassador, has set himself the target of playing a staggering 500 golf courses across a 365-day period, ahead of the Tour’s finale in January.

For achieving the unbeatable feat, Timo Vollrath, Head of Global Marketing at ECCO GOLF, applauded the golfer and commented:

"We’re really proud to have partnered with Patrick during his World Record attempt. It’s a great honour to support Patrick during a year in which he spent a lot of time in his golf shoes."

He further added:

“Huge congratulations to Patrick for this incredible achievement, and we are delighted that ECCO GOLF shoes have completed the record-breaking 450 courses with him!”

Golf photographer Koenig's extraordinary journey, dubbed "The RGV Tour 2.0," has been a major undertaking.

He initially set out on a golf expedition in 2018 when he bought an RV and traveled throughout America playing golf, ultimately proving his love for the game.

The golfer even received a special, one-of-a-kind Breakfast Balls quarter-zip commemorative item shortly after the world record was broken. It featured the record-breaking 450 mark.

Golf photographer Patrick Koenig expressed his happiness as he achieved the world record

Patrick Koenig, who is a golfer as well as a professional photographer, talks about his vision of breaking the world record that he successfully attempted today.

The golfer stated:

“I’ve had this vision for years and it’s been an epic journey on the road with the RGV to get to this moment, and I’m truly very grateful to make this record happen around some great friends and family.”

Golf photographer further wishes to extend his world record mark very soon:

“It’s quite a feeling to do something in golf that no one else has ever done before, and I look forward to extending my world record mark over the next few months.”

It must be noted that for more than 14 years, Cathie and Jonathan Weaver held the previous world record of 449, which they attained on March 31, 2009.

Additionally, all funds raised by Patrick's RGV (Rec Golf Vehicle) Tour to accomplish this milestone will be donated to his charity of choice, including Tee of Greater Seattle.