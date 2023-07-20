“Golf is really cruel” – Fans react to Lucas Herbert’s ‘brutal’ struggle on the Royal Liverpool’s 17th hole at The Open Championship

Lucas Herbert of Australia is aiming for his first major title at the 2023 Open Championship. He entered the field of 156 golfers in the hope of winning the Claret Jug.

Herbert has previously competed in the tournament, with his best finish last year coming in at 15th place. He had an incredible start to this year's major at Royal Liverpool, carding three birdies on the front nine.

In the first round, he also made an eagle. However, the newly built 17th hole, known as the "little eye," unfortunately contributed to adding +3 to his score.

Lucas Herbert struggled on the penultimate hole. He took his first shot on the par-3 hole, which went straight to the greens.

However, when he hit his second shot, the ball rolled from the side of the hole and landed in the bunker pot behind the hole. Herbert made a triple bogey after taking two more shots to get the ball out of the bunker.

The Open uploaded a video of Herbert on their Twitter account with the caption:

"What can happen on the 17th hole. Lucas Herbert held a share of the lead on the tee. He walked off the green with a triple-bogey."

Fans flocked into the comments section. Here are some of the reactions:

It is important to note that the 17th hole is one of the most difficult holes at Royal Liverpool. It is expected to be the deciding hole in the 151st Open Championship, according to golf experts.

Lucas Herbert's performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Lucas Herbert started his play on the fifth hole of the first round with a birdie. On the next hole, however, he carded a bogey. The Australian golfer enjoyed a spectacular start to the game, making three birdies and only one bogey on the opening nine.

He began the second half with a bogey on the ninth hole. However, he quickly returned to the game with an eagle on the 15th hole. He wrapped up with a score of 71 after carding a triple bogey on the 17th.

Christo Lamprechat took the lead with a score of under five after the semi-finished first round of the 2023 Open Championship. Many of the golfers have yet to begin playing.