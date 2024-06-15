Golf reporter Amanda Balionis stuns in a Red dress as she gets “ready for the weekend”

CBS Sports on-course golf reporter Amanda Balionis has more than 295,000 followers on Instagram. While her popularity stems mainly from her work as a journalist, she also shares content about fitness, travel, and fashion with her fans.

Her most recent post focused on fashion, featuring an Instagram story of herself in a red shirt dress, accompanied by the following text:

"RED-y for the weekend"

Amanda Balionis (Image via Instagram @balionis).

She paired the red one-piece with white sneakers and wore her hair up.

Despite her significant following, Balionis is not extremely active on Instagram. Her most recent posts have been related to her gym routine, and her work covering the Memorial Tournament and the RBC Canadian Open, both on the PGA Tour.

Who is Amanda Balionis?

Balionis, 38, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Golf has always been present in her life, as it was her sport of choice during her junior year.

However, during her time in college, she had other athletic interests, playing volleyball for two seasons at Kutztown University. She later transferred to Hofstra University, from which he graduated with a degree in journalism.

Balionis' career in journalism began covering high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. In 2011 she landed a job as an in-house reporter and host for the PGA Tour, until landing a similar position with Callaway Golf in 2016.

A year later, she began her relationship with CBS Sports, initially as a part-time golf reporter. By 2018 she had received a full-time job and was added coverage of the National Football League (NFL) and college football to her duties.

Balionis has been married since 2022 to former NFL Star Bryn Renner. Recent reports indicate that the couple is currently separated, but this has not been confirmed by either.

In addition to her career in sports journalism, Balionis runs a non-profit organization called Puppies and Golf. The organization aims to connect rescued dogs with people who can take care of them.

