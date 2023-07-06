“Golf has saved many blind people’s lives” - England & Wales Blind Golf condemns Golf’s now-deleted tweet mocking Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf

LIV Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III recently conducted a clinic for blind and visually impaired golfers. They shared tips regarding how to make the perfect shot with the players. An insensitive Tweet from a large golf publication, Golf, about the clinic landed them in a bit of hot water with England & Wales Blind Golf.

The publication posted a photo on Twitter, captioning it "Presented without comment." The tweet seemed to be mocking Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf. The now-deleted tweet hurt a lot of sentiments and was taken as a poor showing by Golf.com.

One fan pointed out the tweet and called out the publication:

"Bryson did a clinic for blind and visually impaired golfers and this was http://Golf.com tweet making fun of it. Pretty sad even for their low standards."

The tweet caught the attention of many and reached the England & Wales Blind Golf Association. They issued a response against the tweet, calling it disappointing:

“I was extremely sad to hear about [the tweet]. Today, Bryson gave all blind golfers across the world hope that our peers understand the journey many have gone through and going through. Yet in truth golf has saved many blind people’s lives by giving them a goal and bringing people together.”

England & Wales Blind Golf thanks Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golf for clinic

The tweet was disrespectful toward those who are visually impaired. England & Wales Blind Golf said that the golfers and their families had to overcome big mental hurdles to even be here:

"It’s easy for many to mock and think this will never happen to them, but every day 250 people in the UK start to lose their sight and the statistics are even higher across the world, and many golfers give up the game because they no longer can see the flight of the ball etc."

England & Wales Blind Golf and International Blind Golf thanked the LIV Golf Series, Bryson DeChambeau, and Charles Howell III for helping them reach a world audience and raise awareness.

"We look forward to working with team Crushers impacting on people’s lives and those family members around them for the better.”

Poll : 0 votes