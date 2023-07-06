LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III are running a clinic for the blind and visually impaired golfers ahead of the start of their tournament in London. The golfers shared tips on taking a perfect shot with the special players.

Both golfers can be seen in the video assisting the visually challenged players with their shots.

The LIV golfers were roundly chastised for joining the Saudi circuit for the sake of money. They were dubbed betrayals. However, things took an unexpected turn last month when the PGA Tour commissioner announced a merger with LIV Golf.

When will Bryson DeChambeau start his game at LIV Golf London?

LIV Golf London will take place from July 7 to July 9. The tournament will begin at 2:15 pm ET at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

The event's 48 golfers will begin with the first round at 2:15 pm ET on various holes.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States will play the first round with Bubba Watson and Kevin Na, while Harold Varner III will begin his round with Talor Gooch and Thomas Pieters on the sixth hole.

Here are the tee times of LIV Golf London event:

Hole 1: Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, and Louis Oosthuizen

Hole 2: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

Hole 3: Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer

Hole 4: Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na

Hole 5: Patrick Reed, Peter Perez, Peter Uihlein

Hole 6: Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters

Hole 7: Brendon Steele, James Piot, Cameron Tringale

Hole 8: Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Hole 10: Sihwan Kim, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee

Hole 12: Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Marc Leishman

Hole 13: Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey

Hole 14: Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Hole 15: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra

Hole 16: Graeme McDowell, Bernd Weisberger, Richard Bland

Hole 17: Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

Hole 18: Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood

LIV Golf's last event leaderboard

Before the London event, LIV Golf was held at Andalucia in which Talor Gooch registered his victory and took home $4 million in prize money. Bryson DeChambeau settled in second place with a score of under 11.

Here is the leaderboard of the LIV Golf Andalucia event:

Winner: Talor Gooch, -12, $4,000,000

2: Bryson DeChambeau, -11, $2,250,000

3: Brooks Koepka, -9, $1,500,000

4: Sebastian Munoz, -6, $1,000,000

T-5: Jason Kokrak, -5, $703,333

T-5: David Puig, -5, $703,333

T-5: Patrick Reed, -5, $703,333

T-8: Dustin Johnson, -3, $495,000

T-8: Cameron Tringale, -3, $496,000

T-10: Joaquin Niemann, -2, $402,500

T-10: Sergio Garcia, -2, $402,500

T-12: Ian Poulter, -1, $360,000

T-12: Cameron Smith, -1, $360,000

T-14: Matt Jones, E, $296,000

T-14: Carlos Ortiz, E, $296,000

T-14: Dean Burmester, E, $296,000

T-14: Thomas Pieters, E, $296,000

T-14: Mito Pereira, E, $296,000

T-19: Paul Casey, +1, $250,000

T-19: Laurie Canter, +1, $250,000

T-19: Abraham Ancer, +1, $250,000

22: Brendan Steele, +2, $230,000

T-23: Louis Oothuizen, +3, $208,750

T-23: Richard Bland, +3, $208,750

T-23: Phil Mickelson, +3, $208,750

T-23: Pat Perez, +3, $208,750

T-27: Marc Leishman, +4, $187,500

T-27: Kevin Na, +4, $187,500

T-27: Lee Westwood, +4, $187,500

T-27: Scott Vincent, +4, $187,500

T-31: Branden Grace, +5, $167,500

T-31: Henrik Stenson, +5, $167,500

T-31: Danny Lee, +5, $167,500

T-31: Bubba Watson, +5, $167,500

35: Bernd Weisberger, +6, $155,000

T-36: James Piot, +7, $148,750

T-36: Martin Kaymer, +7, $148,750

T-38: Charl Schwartzel, +8, $140,000

T-38: Graeme McDowell, +8, $140,000

T-38: Anirban Lahiri, +8, $140,000

T-38: Eugenio Chacarra, +8, $140,000

T-38: Harold Varner III, +8, $140,000

43: Peter Uihlein, +10, $132,500

44: Matthew Wolff, +12, $130,000

T-45: Charles Howell III, +14, $126,250

T-45: Jediah Morgan, +14, $126,250

47: Chase Koepka, +15, $122,500

48: Sihwan Kim, +17, $120,000

