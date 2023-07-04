“Absolutely most amazing shot I've ever seen!” – Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘outrageous’ shot at LIV Golf Andalucia

Bryson DeChambeau has often been considered one of the longest hitters of the golf ball. In the recently concluded LIV Golf Andalucia, he proved that again with his amazingly long shots.

In a video shared by LIV Golf on their Twitter handle, DeChambeau is seen producing an 'outrageous' shot which he hit from an uneven green. He hit the shot from between the trees and cleared the water to land the ball a few feet away from the hole.

After seeing the video of the 'outrageous' shot, fans jumped into LIV Golf's comments section to express their thoughts. A fan felt that it was the most amazing shot he had ever seen:

"Absolutely most amazing shot I've ever seen!!"

A fan of DeChambeau from his college days commented stating that the golfer has huge potential and an unbelievable potential to hit the ball.

RealTalkSports @AJavaras @livgolf_league @b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC biggest fan since his college days. I thought he would take over golf. Then he got too focused on lifting and long drive. If he stays on playing golf , he could be dominant. US Amateur, NCAA title, US Open. He's a legend that hits driver 350 and wedge 190. Unreal potential @livgolf_league @b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC biggest fan since his college days. I thought he would take over golf. Then he got too focused on lifting and long drive. If he stays on playing golf , he could be dominant. US Amateur, NCAA title, US Open. He's a legend that hits driver 350 and wedge 190. Unreal potential

Another fan felt Bryson DeChambeau thinks that trees are like 90% air.

One fan compared Bryson DeChambeau's moment with Phil Mickelson. He shared a list of things that happened similarly with both. Be it wild tee shots or finally finishing second on the leaderboard.

Degen Dan @DS39SportsInfo @livgolf_league @b_dechambeau

Actually that was a perfect Phil tournament

- Wild tee shots

- Insane recovery shots

- Pinpoint irons

- Lots of made putts

- Great short game

- ...and in the end, a 2nd place finish @Crushers_GC That was a perfect Phil momentActually that was a perfect Phil tournament- Wild tee shots- Insane recovery shots- Pinpoint irons- Lots of made putts- Great short game- ...and in the end, a 2nd place finish @livgolf_league @b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC That was a perfect Phil momentActually that was a perfect Phil tournament- Wild tee shots- Insane recovery shots- Pinpoint irons- Lots of made putts- Great short game- ...and in the end, a 2nd place finish

The Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau had an incredible outing at the Real Club Valderrama. He finished in second position on the leaderboard losing by a margin of merely one shot to Talor Gooch.

"I can compete with the best of them" - Bryson DeChambeau is confident before participating in The Open Championship 2023

After the LIV Golf Andalucia event, Bryson DeChambeau attended the press conference and spoke with the media about his preparation for the upcoming fourth major tournament of the season.

DeChambeau is confident about competing with top-ranked golfers at The Open Championship 2023. Moreover, he wants to win a major tournament,

"It shows I can compete with the best of them (at the Open Championship). My game is back, and I've just got to tighten things up for next week and the week after, which that's a major [The Open]. I want to win a major."

Bryson DeChambeau recalled his 2018 season. That year, he was pretty dominant in the PGA Championship. He won four designated events that season and had faster gameplay.

He added that he has found his form back and is looking forward to another great season. He emphasized speed helping a lot and feel he is on the right track.

"I played great golf. Moving in the right direction, and I've got a lot of golf years left, a lot of major championships, a lot of LIV events. It's only hopefully up and up," DeChambeau concluded.

Bryson DeChambeau will next be seen at the LIV Golf London event on July 7. After that, he will be at The Open Championship 2023 which commences on July 16.

