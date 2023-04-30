 "It was a little bit disheartening"- Talor Gooch after losing £1.6 million of his prize money

Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf event last week in Adelaide. He won his first event and took home £3.2 million in prize money.

Unfortunately, the golfer was surprised to learn that nearly 47 per cent of his prize money had not been credited to his account. He lost almost £1.6 million in taxes.

Talor Gooch was disappointed after losing a major portion of the wins.

In an interview with Fore the People, the LIV Golf player stated:

"It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47 and a half percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account.

He went on to say:

"It comes, you know, almost it sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after it direct deposit hits. It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47 and a half percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately. I am by no means complaining, but the four [million dollars], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s lot less than four.”

However, Talor Gooch has added a hefty share of money since joining LIV Golf. He has earned more than he used to make on the PGA Tour.

Talor Gooch wins the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore

Talor Gooch won his second LIV Golf event of the season on April 30 in Singapore. In a thrilling playoff, the American golfer defeated Sergio Garcia.

After 54 holes, they had a score of -17. They competed in the playoffs, and Gooch won after scoring a birdie on the second hole. He won $4 million in prize money with this victory.

Brooks Koepka finished third with a score of -16. Scott Vincent came in fourth, followed by Mito Pereira. Phil Mickelson is tied for 13th position alongside Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed.

Here's the full leaderboard for LIV Golf Singapore:

1. Talor Gooch: -17

2. Sergio Garcia: -17

3. Brooke Koepka: -16

4. Scott Vincent: -15

5. Mito Pereira: -14

T6. Jason Kokrak: -12

T6. Cameron Smith: -12

T8. Joaquin Niermann: -11

T8. Charles Howell III: -11

T8. Harold Varner III: -11

T11. Peter Uihlein: -10

T11. Cameron Tringale: -10

T13. Phil Mickelson: -9

T13. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T13. Patrick Reed: -9

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T16. Marc Leishman: -8

T16. Jediah Morgan: -8

T19. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T19. Kevin Na: -7

T19. Anirban Lahiri: -7

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T23. Dustin Johnson: -6

T23. Danny Lee: -6

T23. Bubba Watson: -6

T23. Thomas Pieters: -6

T27. Brendan Steele: -5

T27. Laurie Canter: -5

T27. Ian Poulter: -5

T30. Matt Jones: -4

T30. Henrik Stenson: -4

T30. Paul Casey: -4

T33. Sebastian Munoz: -3

T33. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T33. David Puig: -3

T36. Richard Bland: -2

T36. Graeme McDowell: -2

T36. Bernd Wiesberger: -2

T36. Lee Westwood: -2

T36. Pat Perez: -2

T41. Martin Kaymer: -1

T41. Branden Grace: -1

T41. Dean Burmester: -1

45. Sihwan Kim: +1

46. Chase Koepka: +2

47. Abraham Ancer: +4

48. James Piot: +8

